Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription unit and paid subscription units of Cereno Scientific AB (publ) (322/23)

With effect from June 14, 2023, the paid subscription units in Cereno Scientific AB (publ) will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription units Short name: CRNO BTU B Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0020181709 Order book ID: 295350 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB