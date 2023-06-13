Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 13.06.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
Rare Chance!? Kurz vor Transformation vom Pennystock zur Nasdaq-Perle?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1JTC1 | ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84 | Ticker-Symbol: EJT1
Xetra
13.06.23
15:35 Uhr
5,812 Euro
+0,050
+0,87 %
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
EASYJET PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EASYJET PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,8005,82616:07
5,8005,82816:03
Dow Jones News
13.06.2023 | 14:31
109 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

easyJet plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

DJ Director/PDMR Shareholding

easyJet plc (EZJ) Director/PDMR Shareholding 13-Jun-2023 / 13:00 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

easyJet plc

(the "Company")

Director/PDMR Shareholding

13 June 2023

On 13 June 2023 the Company was notified by Equiniti Share Plan Trustees Limited (the "Trustee"), as the Trustee of the easyJet plc Share Incentive Plan (the "Plan"), that on 12 June 2023 it had purchased ordinary shares of 27 2/7 pence each in the Company on behalf of the persons discharging managerial responsibility set out in the table below.

The Plan is an HM Revenue and Customs approved plan under which employees in the UK are able to buy ordinary shares in easyJet of 27 2/7 pence each, using deductions from their monthly salary ("Partnership Shares"). Participants can contribute up to GBP150 per month from their pay towards the purchase of Partnership Shares. 

PDMR      Partnership Shares Purchased Price 
Stuart Birrell 30              GBP4.95 
Kenton Jarvis 31              GBP4.95 
David Morgan  30              GBP4.95 
Garry Wilson  30              GBP4.95

Institutional investors and analysts: 

Michael Barker Investor Relations    +44 (0) 7985 890 939 
Adrian Talbot Investor Relations    +44 (0) 7971 592 373 
 
Media: 
Anna Knowles  Corporate Communications +44 (0)7985 873 313 
Harry Cameron Teneo           +44 (0)20 7353 4200 
Olivia Peters Teneo           +44 (0)20 7353 4200

The notifications below are made in accordance with the requirements of the Market Abuse Regulation. 

1.      Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated 
a)      Name               Stuart Birrell 
2.      Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status          Chief Data & Information Officer 
b)      Initial notification/ Amendment  Initial notification 
3.      Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name               easyJet plc 
b)      LEI                2138001S47XKWIB7TH90 
4.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of the financial   Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p 
a)      instrument, type of instrument 
 
       Identification code        ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84 
b)      Nature of the transaction     Partnership shares purchased on behalf of Stuart Birrell by Equiniti 
                        Share Plan Trustees Limited, as the Trustee of the Plan. 
                                  Price(s) Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s)      Partnership shares GBP GBP4.95 30

Aggregated information

d) -- Aggregated volume

Aggregated volume: 30

-- Price GBP GBP4.95

e) Date of the transaction 2023-06-12

f) Place of the transaction XLON 

1.      Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated 
a)      Name               Kenton Jarvis 
2.      Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status          Chief Financial Officer 
b)      Initial notification/ Amendment  Initial notification 
3.      Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name               easyJet plc 
b)      LEI                2138001S47XKWIB7TH90 
4.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of the financial   Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p 
a)      instrument, type of instrument 
 
       Identification code        ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84 
b)      Nature of the transaction     Partnership shares purchased on behalf of Kenton Jarvis by Equiniti 
                        Share Plan Trustees Limited, as the Trustee of the Plan. 
                                  Price(s) Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s)      Partnership shares GBP GBP4.95 31

Aggregated information

d) -- Aggregated volume

Aggregated volume: 31

-- Price GBP GBP4.95

e) Date of the transaction 2023-06-12

f) Place of the transaction XLON 

1.      Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated 
a)      Name               David Morgan 
2.      Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status          Chief Operating Officer 
b)      Initial notification/ Amendment  Initial notification 
3.      Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name               easyJet plc 
b)      LEI                2138001S47XKWIB7TH90 
4.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
a)      Description of the financial   Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p 
       instrument, type of instrument 
       Identification code        ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84 
b)      Nature of the transaction     Partnership shares purchased on behalf of David Morgan by Equiniti 
                        Share Plan Trustees Limited, as the Trustee of the Plan. 
                                  Price(s) Volume(s) 
 c)      Price(s) and volume(s)      Partnership shares GBP GBP4.95 30

Aggregated information

d) -- Aggregated volume

Aggregated volume: 30

-- Price GBP GBP4.95

e) Date of the transaction 2023-06-12

f) Place of the transaction XLON 

1.      Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated 
a)      Name               Garry Wilson 
2.      Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status          CEO easyJet Holidays 
b)      Initial notification/ Amendment  Initial notification 
3.      Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name               easyJet plc 
b)      LEI                2138001S47XKWIB7TH90 
4.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
a)      Description of the financial   Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p 
       instrument, type of instrument 
       Identification code        ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84 
b)      Nature of the transaction     Partnership shares purchased on behalf of Garry Wilson by Equiniti 
                        Share Plan Trustees Limited, as the Trustee of the Plan. 
                                  Price(s) Volume(s) 
 c)      Price(s) and volume(s)      Partnership shares GBP GBP4.95 30

Aggregated information

d) -- Aggregated volume

Aggregated volume: 30

-- Price GBP GBP4.95

e) Date of the transaction 2023-06-12

f) Place of the transaction XLON

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00B7KR2P84 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:     EZJ 
LEI Code:   2138001S47XKWIB7TH90 
Sequence No.: 250390 
EQS News ID:  1655515 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1655515&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 13, 2023 08:00 ET (12:00 GMT)

Das sind die KI-Gewinner
Der kostenlose Report zur KI-Revolution: Diese 5 Aktien müssen auf Ihre Watchlist!
Hier klicken
© 2023 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.