Interra Copper (CSE IMCX) has begun drilling at its Tres Marias project in Chile. CEO Chris Buncic explains what the focus and the goal of this first program are. Disclaimer: GOLDINVEST Consulting GmbH ...
|14:42
|Interra Copper Explains Goals of Current Copper Drilling
|Mo
|Interra Copper: Phase One Drilling at Tres Marias in Full Swing
|Back from a site visit in Chile, Interra Copper (CSE IMCX) CEO Chris Buncic talks about the progress being made at the copper project Tres Marias. Disclaimer: GOLDINVEST Consulting GmbH offers editors...
|01.06.
|Interra Copper: There will have to be a massive amount of investment into copper exploration.
|Interra Copper: There will have to be a massive amount of investment into copper exploration
|25.05.
|Interra Copper schickt Bohrteams auf das vielversprechende Kupferprojekt Tres Marias
|Interra Copper (CSE IMCX / WKN A3DHGP) hat erst vor Kurzem dargelegt, wie das Explorations- und Bohrprogramm auf dem vielversprechenden Kupferprojekt Tres Marias, an dem man eine Mehrheitsbeteiligung...
|24.05.
|Interra Copper Corp (2): Interra Copper sends crew to Tres Marias for drilling
|INTERRA COPPER CORP
|0,314
|-1,88 %