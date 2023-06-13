Hofan: Goldenmate Sets a New Standard in Energy Storage With LiFePO4 Lithium Batteries

Goldenmate's cutting-edge batteries deliver exceptional performance, durability, and eco-friendliness for a wide range of applications.

Goldenmate proudly presents its exceptional line of LiFePO4 lithium batteries, offering outstanding performance and reliability. The following are the key selling points of Goldenmate's batteries.

Excellent Performance

The batteries utilize JGNE cylindrical batteries, known for their trustworthy quality. LiFePO4 batteries can last 5000+ cycles, surpassing the cycle life of traditional lead-acid batteries by more than 10 times.

They are an ideal upgrade from any 12V deep cycle battery, providing enhanced safety and environmental friendliness. With no memory effect, the LiFePO4 batteries can be used regardless of their state as long as they are fully charged. Please note that M6 bolts are not included with the battery and need to be purchased separately.

High Protection

Goldenmate LiFePO4 batteries come equipped with a built-in BMS (Battery Management System) that safeguards the battery from overcharging, over-discharging, overcurrent, overheating, and short-circuiting.

They also boast an excellent self-discharge rate, ensuring up to one year of maintenance-free storage after being fully charged. The built-in high and low-temperature protection functions prevent the battery from being used in extreme temperatures, improving both the cycle life and safety performance.

Wide Applications

The 12V LiFePO4 batteries find extensive use in various fields due to their high energy density, long cycle life, and exceptional performance.

They are the preferred choice for applications such as UPS backup systems, emergency lighting (LED), 12V routers, RV accessories, outdoor camping, cycling toys, E-wheelchairs, backup power supplies, home alarm systems, solar energy systems, and off-grid energy storage systems.

Expansion and Recharge

The LiFePO4 batteries offer convenient series or parallel connection options, allowing for flexible configuration. They support various charging capacities, including 10Ah, 20Ah, 100Ah, and 200Ah. These batteries are well-suited for a range of applications, such as RVs, residential solar systems, and diverse off-grid outdoor uses.

To ensure optimal performance, it is recommended to charge the battery with the specified LiFePO4 battery charger. Additionally, please note that no more than four batteries can be connected in series or parallel.

Goldenmate is revolutionizing the energy storage industry with its LiFePO4 lithium batteries, offering superior performance, unmatched durability, and a commitment to environmental sustainability. With a wide range of applications and a comprehensive set of safety features, Goldenmate batteries provide an excellent solution for customers seeking reliable and eco-friendly energy storage options.

