odix and AKITA Announce Merger Creating a Holistic Approach for Zero-Trust Security

The companies recognize a powerful synergy and unite to deliver comprehensive security solutions for businesses of all sizes.

ROSH HA'AYIN, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / June 13, 2023 / odix - a leading provider of advanced malware prevention solutions - announces its merger with AKITA, a renowned technology company specializing in Zero-Trust and network security solutions. This strategic merger brings together two innovative forces in the cybersecurity industry. odix's expertise lies in file-based attack prevention using its patented content disarm and reconstruction (TrueCDR) technology. odix's algorithms introduce a Zero-Trust approach to files and therefore neutralize active code from all commonly used files. While AKITA's focus has been on the Zero-Trust approach in network security and access management.





odix <> AKITA

odix announcement of the merger with AKITA

By joining forces, odix, and AKITA will combine their respective strengths to offer comprehensive and cutting-edge Zero-Trust cybersecurity solutions to their customers.

As part of the merger, odix will integrate AKITA's talented team of cybersecurity professionals to strengthen its development and customer support capabilities.

The result of this integration of AKITA's solutions with odix's innovative Deep File Analysis (DFA) technology will provide a holistic approach to businesses that wish to adopt the Zero-Trust method across their organization network and cloud applications.

The combined capabilities of odix and AKITA will empower organizations to effectively detect, prevent, and respond to advanced cyberattacks, safeguarding their critical assets and maintaining business continuity.

"We are excited to welcome AKITA to the odix family," said Dr. Oren Eytan, Co-Founder & CEO of odix. "This merger is a testament to our commitment to empowering organizations with advanced cybersecurity solutions. I am confident that the synergy of both technologies will bring valuable Zero-Trust solutions to the market."

"We are delighted to join forces with odix," commented Igor Rabinovich and Amit Bohensky, Co-Founders of AKITA (an EdgeDefence company). "Together, we have the opportunity to revolutionize the Zero-Trust landscape and offer our customers a comprehensive prevention strategy against the ever-evolving threat landscape. Our shared vision of providing advanced and effective security solutions will propel us to new heights."

About odix

odix is an established cyber security leader in Content Disarm and Reconstruction (CDR) Technology that provides preventative cybersecurity solutions to enterprises of all sizes. odix's technology prevents the insertion of malware into organizational networks by removing all malicious code from a wide range of file types.

Uniquely, odix protects files from unknown attacks, where legacy solutions fall short. odix solutions are trusted by enterprises in diverse sectors such as industrial, finance, insurance, government, etc. odix operates from its headquarters in Israel and regional offices in USA and Europe.

To learn more about odix visit odi-x.com.

About AKITA:

AKITA specializes in network security and threat intelligence. Leveraging its advanced algorithms and machine-learning capabilities, AKITA provides cutting-edge solutions that protect organizations from network-based attacks and provide real-time threat intelligence. AKITA's solutions help organizations maintain a strong security posture and defend against sophisticated cyber threats.

To learn more about AKITA visit akita.cloud.



Contact Information

Revital Libfrand

CMO

info@odi-x.com

Alon Golan

Product Marketing Manager

along@odi-x.com

SOURCE: odix

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/760573/odix-and-AKITA-Announce-Merger-Creating-a-Holistic-Approach-for-Zero-Trust-Security