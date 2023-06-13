Credello: What to Do if You Just Graduated From College and You Can't Get a Credit Card

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 13, 2023 / Credello: As you transition into the real world from college, having a credit card can be immensely beneficial in building your credit history and managing your finances. However, what do you do if you find yourself in a situation where your credit card application is denied? Let's explore alternative options and provide practical solutions for those facing credit card application denials.

Understand Why Your Credit Card Application Is Denied

If you find yourself repeatedly facing credit card application rejections, it's essential to understand the potential reasons behind them. Various factors could contribute to the denial, like limited credit history, high levels of existing debt, or a low credit score. Request a copy of your credit report to review it thoroughly and identify any issues affecting your creditworthiness. Once you understand the specific reasons behind the denials, you can take targeted steps to address them.

Build Your Credit History

A lack of credit history can make getting approved for a credit card challenging, especially if you have just graduated from college. However, there are effective ways to establish credit and demonstrate financial responsibility. One option is to apply for a secured credit card. These cards require a cash deposit as collateral, which serves as your credit limit. You can build a positive credit history over time by consistently using and repaying the card. You should be strategic about which cards you apply for. You shouldn't apply for a credit card as often as you want, as this can hurt your score rather than help it.

Another option is to become an authorized user on someone else's credit card. If you have a family member or a close friend with a good credit history, ask them if they would be willing to add you as an authorized user on their card. Ensure the primary cardholder has a responsible payment history, as their actions will impact your credit.

Explore Alternative Credit-Building Tools

If traditional credit cards continue to elude you, consider alternative credit-building tools. One such option is a credit-builder loan. These loans are specifically designed to help individuals build or repair their credit. With a credit-builder loan, you borrow a small amount of money, and the funds are held in a savings account or a certificate of deposit (CD). As you make regular payments, the lender reports them to the credit bureaus, thus helping you build your credit history.

Additionally, you can opt for a retail store credit card. These cards tend to have more lenient approval criteria and are often easier to obtain. However, exercise caution and use them responsibly, as they may come with high interest rates.

Develop Good Financial Habits

While you work towards building credit and improving your financial situation, developing good money management habits is crucial. Make timely payments on your bills and loans to establish a reliable payment history. Create a budget to track your income and expenses, ensuring you live within your means. Saving money and maintaining an emergency fund will provide a safety net during unexpected financial challenges.

Bottom Line

Facing credit card application denials after college graduation can be disheartening, but it doesn't mean you're stuck without options. Remember, persistence and responsible financial practices will pave the way to securing a credit card in the future.

