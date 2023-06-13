Credello: Here's What the Class of 2023 Should Know About the Job Market

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 13, 2023 / Credello: As the class of 2023 graduates from their respective institutions and prepares to step into the professional world, they need to have a comprehensive understanding of the job market they are about to enter. Here are some valuable insights into the current job market outlook and how this can help them build credit with a debit card.

The Job Market Outlook

According to a recent report by NBC News, the job market for the class of 2023 appears to be optimistic and filled with opportunities. The economy has been steadily recovering from the setbacks caused by the global pandemic, leading to increased hiring activities across multiple sectors. As businesses continue to rebound, there is a growing demand for fresh talent with diverse skills and expertise. However, graduates must adapt to the evolving job market and equip themselves with the necessary tools to stand out among their peers.

Building Credit with a Debit Card

While embarking on their professional journey, members of the class of 2023 should recognize the importance of building a solid credit history. A good credit score enables individuals to secure loans and credit cards in the future. It plays a significant role in various aspects of life, including renting an apartment or even landing a job. One of the effective ways to build credit is by using a debit card responsibly.

Unlike a credit card, a debit card draws funds directly from an individual's bank account. Although it does not directly contribute to building credit, using a debit card responsibly can lay the foundation for establishing credit. By consistently managing finances, paying bills on time, and avoiding overdrafts, graduates can demonstrate financial responsibility, a crucial aspect of creditworthiness.

Ways to Build Credit and Improve Your Credit Score:

While a debit card can help initiate credit-building efforts, exploring additional strategies to build credit and improve credit scores is essential. Here are a few practical steps for the class of 2023 to consider:

Obtain a Secured Credit Card: A secured credit card requires a deposit that acts as collateral. Graduates can gradually build credit by using and making timely payments on this card.

Become an Authorized User: Joining as an authorized user on a family member's or trusted friend's credit card allows graduates to establish a credit history, provided the primary cardholder maintains good financial habits.

Apply for a Credit Builder Loan: These loans are specifically designed to help individuals build credit. Regular, on-time payments contribute to a positive credit history.

Keep Credit Utilization Low: Maintaining low credit utilization, ideally below 30% of the available credit limit, showcases responsible credit management.

Monitor and Dispute Errors: Regularly check credit reports for any inaccuracies. Disputing and resolving errors can positively impact credit scores.

Bottom line

As the class of 2023 prepares to enter the job market, understanding its current outlook is crucial for success. While job opportunities seem promising, it is equally important for graduates to focus on building credit and improving their credit scores. By proactively establishing good credit, members of the class of 2023 can enhance their chances of achieving long-term financial stability and success in their professional endeavors.

About Credello

Credello is a financial tech company offering a personal finance tool that simplifies financial decisions through personalized, on-demand recommendations - so users can borrow, save, or invest with confidence. Credello believes that finding the right financial product should be as easy and interactive as online shopping, and we are on a mission to make that possible. For more information, please visit https://www.credello.com.

