Bee's Knees Wellness Welcomes Two New Members to Their Executive Team

Bee's Knee's Wellness welcomes two new executives, Dave Paulus and Nicole Reichart, to their executive team.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT / ACCESSWIRE / June 13, 2023 / Today, Bee's Knees Wellness, a luxury CBD company, officially welcomed two new members to their executive team, Dave Paulus as CEO and Nicole Reichart as VP of Sales and Business Development. Before joining Bee's Knees Wellness, Paulus spent 19 years as a member of Merkle's executive leadership team, driving the company to over $1 billion in annual revenue, and spent well over 30 years as a leader in the consumer marketing, digital, and data and analytics space. Reichart has years of experience in the wellness and direct sales industries and brings a wealth of knowledge to the team.









Bee's Knees Wellness is dedicated to continually providing education and inspiration so you can Bee Your Best Self. Its mission is to educate and inspire all to be active participants in their physical, mental, and financial wellness. As such, they provide luxury, hemp-derived products, business opportunities, and education so you can sleep better, feel better, and live a better life.

"Dave is the perfect executive to come in as CEO of Bee's Knees Wellness and drive growth through our unique channels. His successful track record and leadership abilities will position the organization to scale and continue to attract best-in-class team members. And Nicole has an amazing background in the health & wellness space combined with a direct selling background. She brings a like-minded view of our new approach to the market, integrating e-commerce, direct selling, and the best practices to effectively help our customers on their wellness journeys," stated Steve Scruton, Chairman of Bee's Knees Wellness.

Bee's Knees Wellness isn't just another Direct sales company. They are truly changing how the industry works, making it easier for people to get involved, promote wellness, and experience success, offering business training from industry experts, in-depth hemp education that boosts consumer confidence, digital e-comm, and marketing expertise, the latest online business tools and technology, and a highly collaborative approach to build success. When you combine these things with a world-class executive team, you have a recipe for incredible success.

For more information about Bee's Knees Wellness, visit www.beesknees-wellness.com or contact Hayley Heaton.

Bee's Knees Wellness creates luxury, hemp-derived products and provides education and business opportunities so you can live a better life.

Contact Information

Hayley Heaton

VP of Marketing

hayley@beesknees-wellness.com

8016339419

SOURCE: Bee's Knees Wellness

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/760762/Bees-Knees-Wellness-Welcomes-Two-New-Members-to-Their-Executive-Team