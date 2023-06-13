LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 13, 2023 / HeyGen, the pioneering force in AI-driven video creation, is ecstatic to announce a series of revolutionary features that set a new standard for generative video production. These enhancements, including a ChatGPT Plugin, team collaboration capabilities, and an enterprise suite, arm users with advanced tools and technologies, catalyzing their video content to unprecedented levels.

HeyGen Rolls Out ChatGPT Plugin and Steps Into the Enterprise Space

ChatGPT Plugin Unleashes Unprecedented Creativity

At the forefront of these innovative additions, HeyGen introduced the cutting-edge HeyGen ChatGPT Plugin. This plugin elevates the digital narrative to a new dimension by translating text-based interactions into mesmerizing video content. Proving its immense value, it has swiftly become one of the most popular apps on the ChatGPT Plugin Store. From creating immersive educational content and virtual assistants to crafting interactive slideshows or enhancing chat systems with dynamic videos, the possibilities are endless. For a comprehensive guide on leveraging this exciting feature, visit the tutorial here.

Strengthening Teamwork and Empowering Enterprises

In the spirit of fostering collaboration and expanding its use cases, HeyGen is pleased to announce the introduction of team collaboration features and the general availability of its enterprise suite in June.

Joshua Xu, CEO and co-founder of HeyGen, expresses his anticipation for what lies ahead. "HeyGen's journey began as a single-user platform. Today, I'm ecstatic to unveil our much-anticipated team collaboration feature, a crucial step in enabling a myriad of use cases within business teams and marking a milestone in our continued growth. The introduction of the ChatGPT Plugin and our newly available suite of enterprise tools underscores our commitment to meeting our users' current needs and future aspirations, especially as enterprise demands continue to evolve at a breakneck pace."

Zapier Integration: Streamlining Workflows and Enhancing Personalization

In its ongoing mission to adapt to varying business needs, HeyGen released the integration with Zapier. This integration enables users to effortlessly connect HeyGen to over 3,000 apps available on Zapier. Beyond simplifying workflows, the Zapier integration paves the way for mass personalization in video production.

True to the principle of "practicing what you preach," the HeyGen team regularly leverages its own platform for video marketing. The proof is in its YouTube channel, a testament to the product's capabilities, featuring an array of tutorials and marketing videos, all produced using HeyGen and its CEO's avatar.

Moreover, HeyGen continues to receive rave reviews from its business customers, as reflected in its impressive 4.8 out of 5 stars rating on G2 with 322 reviews.

These new features are now available to all HeyGen users. For more information about HeyGen and its AI video creation platform, please visit HeyGen.com.

