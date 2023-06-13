Addison Group, San Antonio, Adds Human Resources Administration to Talent Solutions Catalog

SAN ANTONIO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / June 13, 2023 / Addison Group (Addison) is excited to announce the expansion of its Human Resources Administration (HR Admin) offerings to its San Antonio, Texas office. The decision is part of Addison Group's continued efforts to meet the growing demand for internal operations in the region.

San Antonio has a diverse and growing job market with ample opportunities across several industries, most notably healthcare, financial services, and technology, all sectors that require the efficient and reliable back office support that HR Admin provides. Despite economic fluctuations, San Antonio's economy has remained stable in recent years, characterized by a consistently low unemployment rate and sustained job growth.

San Antonio is also home to several large employers, such as USAA, H-E-B Grocery, and Valero Energy. The city has also seen growth in its technology industry, with companies such as Rackspace Technology and cybersecurity firm CyberFortress. The city has made efforts to attract new businesses and industries through various incentive programs and partnerships with local organizations.

"I am excited to announce our expansion into the HR & Administration sector! We are excited to bring our expertise and tailored staffing solutions to meet the growing demands of the San Antonio market. With our dedicated team of professionals and proven track record of success, we look forward to providing top-tier talent to our incredible clients. We can't wait to unlock new possibilities and drive success in this dynamic field. Please reach out to find out how we can be your best resource for all your staffing needs!" says Gabriel Garcia, Addison Group San Antonio's new Branch Manager of HR/Admin contract.

The job market in San Antonio is expected to continue growing in the coming years, with projections for job growth in industries such as healthcare, finance, and hospitality. Addison Group has a proven track record of delivering high-quality candidates and talent solutions to businesses across the country. With the addition of IT and digital marketing expertise in July 2022 and the current expansion in HR Admin, the company aims to continue providing exceptional service to clients while expanding its reach to already established, and new markets.

Addison Group, a top talent solutions and consulting company in the U.S., provides industry-leading expertise with a national reach and a localized touch. Addison offers a full suite of consulting and recruiting capabilities across multiple sectors, including information technology, finance and accounting, non-clinical healthcare, human resources, administrative, and digital marketing. Addison Group has been repeatedly recognized by the media as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the United States by Forbes' Top 200 America's Best Professional and Specialist Search Firms, America's Best Recruiters and Executive Search Firms, and America's Best Temporary Staffing Firms, SIA Top 100 Staffing Bold Leaders, and Inc. Best 100 Places to Work.

