bolt insurance: bolt Partners with Bamboo to Offer Customers Seamless Access to Smartphone Protection Products

bolt's turnkey solution integrates protection for smartphones into Bamboo's existing agent and direct-to-consumer sales journeys

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 13, 2023 / bolt, the insurtech with the country's largest technology-enabled insurance exchange, today announced a partnership with Bamboo, a property and casualty insurance organization that prioritizes simplicity, transparency, and savings. The partnership brings bolt's smartphone protection product into Bamboo's digital ecosystem, supporting their mission of delivering an innovative insurance experience.

Bamboo expands its once homeowner-focused portfolio with the addition of smartphone protection. As cellular devices have become an essential part of daily life, this product is the perfect complement to primary policies for existing customers, and for new policyholders, to ensure holistic coverage for their valuable possessions.

"We're thrilled about our partnership with bolt, one of the leading coverage providers for smartphones," said Taylor Mobley, Bamboo Insurance's Chief Revenue Officer. "This unique offering builds on the foundation of Bamboo's mission - to provide sensible coverage opportunities for our clients. Through this partnership with bolt, we're able to expand on that by offering clients accessibility to affordable coverage also within the smartphone space."

bolt's smartphone protection is designed from the ground up to help insurers overcome complexity and meet the increasing demand for household level smartphone coverage. bolt's turnkey solution is designed to be seamlessly integrated into existing agent and direct-to-consumer sales journeys.

"Aligned with Bamboo's mission to deliver customers easy and innovative insurance experiences, we are proud to combine our brand strengths to fulfill a coverage gap for customers," said Clayton Bodnarek, Executive Vice President of Alternative Distribution at bolt. "This underscores our commitment to design products that are easy for our partners to integrate, and even easier for their customers to access."

About bolt

bolt is the leading distribution platform for P&C insurance, uniting distributors and insurers to transform the way insurance is bought and sold.

The result is the world's largest tech-enabled exchange of insurance products, including two-thirds of America's leading insurers, helping businesses of all kinds distribute insurance, expand market reach and meet more of the insurance and protection needs of customers.

For more information, visit boltinsurance.com

About Bamboo Insurance

We're a growth-oriented insurance organization on a mission to deliver an easy and innovative insurance experience with an unwavering focus on customer advocacy. We're using data and technology to simplify the insurance process, while enhancing transparency for our partners and policyholders. For more information on Bamboo Insurance, visit our site at www.bambooinsurance.com

Bamboo Ide8 Insurance Services (Bamboo) is Managing General Agency licensed to sell property-casualty insurance products; NPN 18657046; AZ License #3000209096; CA License #0M31082.

