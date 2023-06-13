DroneUp and Carilion Clinic Explore Use of Drone Technology to Enhance Healthcare

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA / ACCESSWIRE / June 13, 2023 / DroneUp, a leading autonomous drone delivery provider headquartered in Virginia Beach, has partnered with Carilion Clinic, the not-for-profit healthcare organization based in Roanoke, to investigate how drones could be used to improve healthcare delivery throughout Virginia and beyond.

Carilion and DroneUp are conducting a proof-of-concept study to see if delivering crucial medical supplies can effectively be done using drone technology. The three-week trial began on June 9, 2023 with the focus of exploring the ways in which drones can be used to reduce delivery times and costs enabling frontline caregivers to spend more time with their patients.

"While we're starting in Roanoke and are focused on internal deliveries, this study could have broader applications," said Paul Davenport, Vice President of Emergency Medicine, Carilion Clinic. "Curiosity is a core value of Carilion's, and this discovery period will encourage us to be curious about how drones could deliver goods directly to patients who don't have transportation or who live in remote locations. We're asking ourselves: Could drones remove barriers to care?"

DroneUp's drones are roughly five feet in diameter, fly at around 200 feet in elevation, and typically carry deliveries up to 10 pounds. The drones will operate within visual line of sight between Riverside Circle and Carilion's Materials Management warehouse on Franklin Road, where they will be launched. During deliveries, the drones will hover above a designated landing zone that's 12 feet in diameter and lower the goods to the ground.

The drones have a livestream camera feed to allow pilots to monitor navigation from the ground and ensure a safe delivery; however, they will not be recording any video.

"Drones present a quicker approach to delivering medicine and medical supplies," said Greg James, Vice President of Business Development, DroneUp. "At DroneUp, we're always looking for innovative ways to support consumers through drone delivery. Carilion's core values are aligned with DroneUp's mission. Together we will have a positive impact on patient care by revolutionizing the transport and delivery of critical medical supplies, quickly and efficiently, so Carilion's medical team can remain focused on their patients."

Carilion Clinic, recognized by Fortune as one of "America's Most Innovative Companies" in 2023, has long been a pioneer in the advancement of healthcare delivery, having brought Life-Guard, the first air ambulance service in Virginia, to the region in 1983.

"Finding solutions that bring care closer to our patients is part of our DNA," added Davenport. "We think drone technology will help us meet our neighbors where they are."

About DroneUp

DroneUp is a leading drone technology company in the drone delivery and service space. DroneUp brings deep expertise in drone operations by combining airspace solutions, software applications, analytics platforms, and a trusted team of industry leaders to help companies easily and efficiently integrate drones into their businesses.

Founded in 2016, DroneUp is headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia. DroneUp provides drone delivery service in 34 locations across six states for the #1 retailer in the world, Walmart, Inc.

For more information: https://www.droneup.com

Follow us for the latest news:

LinkedIn

Twitter

Instagram

Facebook

TikTok

Youtube

About Carilion Clinic

Carilion Clinic is a not-for-profit healthcare organization headquartered in Roanoke, Va. A comprehensive network of hospitals, primary and specialty physician practices and other complementary services enables employees to collaborate in providing quality care close to home for nearly 1 million Virginians. With an enduring commitment to the region's health and wellness, Carilion also advances care through philanthropy, medical education, and research; helps the communities it serves stay healthy; and inspires the region to grow stronger. For more information, visit CarilionClinic.org and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Media Contact:

Escalate PR

DroneUp@EscalatePR.com

SOURCE: DroneUp

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/760780/DroneUp-and-Carilion-Clinic-Explore-Use-of-Drone-Technology-to-Enhance-Healthcare