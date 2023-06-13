Sekur Private Data Ltd.: With Business Email Hacks On The Rise, One Business Lost $175,000 Over Email To Fraud - Now It Uses Sekur Private Data's Privacy Solutions

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 13, 2023 / Data privacy and security company Sekur Private Data Ltd (OTCQX:SWISF)(CSE:SKUR)(FSE:GDT0) is launching its new service , Sekur Enterprise Solutions, by the end of July 2023, offering protection against Business Email Compromise.

The service will allow full user management and offers message and email archiving features as well as an admin dashboard for mass onboarding and employee management. Enterprise will also include an email feature that allows C-level emails to use Sekur's privacy network while the rest of the employees remain on the original email hosting company's platform.

This split-level feature will ensure privacy protection at the highest level while avoiding the costly expense of migrating an entire company's email service. Sekur Enterprise will be available for small- and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises as well as government organizations.

"We are very excited to be on track to launch our Sekur Enterprise Solutions, which will improve our existing Business Solutions, and offer more features to larger enterprises and government organizations. We have a high demand in Latin America for these features and we will be ready for the US market as we launch our B2B platform in Q4 2023," commented Alain Ghiai, CEO of Sekur Private Data.

Before it started using Sekur products, one of Sekur's client companies got hacked through its email and lost $175,000 to fraud . This kind of hack is called a business email compromise (BEC), and BECs are on the rise, with almost 20,000 BECs reported to the FBI in 2021. 90% of hacks are through email, according to Ghiai in a recent interview, and cyberattacks are on the rise across the globe. It is estimated that costs associated with cyberattack damage will have risen to $10.5 trillion by 2025 , a 300% increase from 2015.

SekurMail's email solution helps address this security threat - along with SekurSend and SekurReply - which protects both senders and receivers even when the receiver isn't a Sekur client. This mail solution encrypts a user's sensitive information and minimizes the potential for email hacking.

Sekur Q1 Financial Report Suggests Improved Margins

Sekur's latest unaudited financial reports for Q1 of 2023 reveal the company increased sales by 50% year-over-year (YoY) . During the same period, it was also able to bring down its customer acquisition costs (CACs) and reduce expenses by 55% YoY. Sekur has the goal to increase its margins through growth in sales and a reduction of expenses throughout 2023.

Sekur is addressing multiple needs in the cybersecurity market with its broad array of security solutions. It recently released SekurVPN to protect internet privacy from hackers. SekurVPN is the only commercially available virtual private network (VPN) that isn't powered by Big Tech. It appears to have fast become a popular choice among Sekur clients, and around 25% of new customers are buying Sekur VPN as part of a bundle, according to Sekur's CEO Alain Ghiai.

The company already offers SekurMail and SekurMessenger privacy solutions. The announcement of its most recent product, Enterprise, indicates Sekur's dedication to providing a comprehensive suite of products and services at the forefront of privacy technology.

"Offering SMB and Enterprise solutions is part of the core strategy of the Company for Q4 2023 onward, as these solutions increase our average spend per customer and create a more stable and stickier customer base, while still catering to the vast consumer market," said Ghiai. "There are over 30 million small businesses in the USA alone, and we plan to target a percentage of these businesses, protecting them from such things as BEC attacks."

The cybersecurity market was worth $182.3 billion in 2022 and is predicted to pass $570 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.4% from 2022 - 2030.

Subscribers to Sekur's products can choose to bundle their purchases for a discount. The company's primary products, SekurMail, SekurVPN and SekurMessenger, are all available as a bundle, and Sekur reports that 50% of its customers choose to bundle their products at checkout.

Right now, customers can use the promo code PRIVACY to get 15% off all Sekur solutions for the next five years .

Featured photo by Clément Hélardot on Unsplash .

Contact:

Corporate Department

?corporate@sekurprivatedata.com

SOURCE: Sekur Private Data Ltd.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/760892/With-Business-Email-Hacks-On-The-Rise-One-Business-Lost-175000-Over-Email-To-Fraud--Now-It-Uses-Sekur-Private-Datas-Privacy-Solutions