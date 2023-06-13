The GigCX platform provider announces Secure Access so GigCX Experts can take on the full breadth of call center queries

Gig customer service (GigCX) platform Limitless today announced the launch of its Secure Access issue resolution functionality. Secure Access will enhance security across gig customer service and enable GigCX experts to resolve 100% of contacts including level 2 and 3 issues, by introducing a new level of GigCX Expert (the Pro) and providing them secure access to client systems.

Introducing a new type of GigCX Expert: Pro Experts

To date, GigCX Experts have focused mainly on handling inquiries that do not require access to client systems to resolve. GigCX Pro Experts are subject to higher identity and compliance checks permitting them to process relevant personal data.

GigCXPro Experts securely access relevant systems in three simple steps: by locking down their device, by securing their connection, and working in an approved secure environment. Limitless routes all ticket types to either GigCX Expert or GigCX Pro, depending on the intent analysis.

"The launch of Secure Access issue resolution functionality by Limitless aligns with the growing focus on improving customer experience in 2023," said Mila D'Antonio, Principal Analyst, Customer Experience, Omdia. "Omdia's research shows that improving CX remains a top priority for many enterprises, with 16% ranking it as their top priority and 43% citing it among their top three business challenges. By providing Secure Access to client systems and enabling GigCX experts to resolve 100% of contacts, Limitless can lead to improved customer satisfaction and reduced costs for companies, contributing to the overall goal of enhancing CX."

According to Limitless CEO and co-founder Roger Beadle, Secure Access is a timely release delivered in response to demand to expand the use of GigCX: "Secure Access is helping companies to tap into a new segment of the work that GigCX can do. Across the Limitless customer base, companies are demanding GigCX to do more across their entire CX estate as a result of the amazing results and agility of the Expert crowd. Our customers already know that the model can provide better service and reduce costs, and they want to see it used across more areas of their business."

