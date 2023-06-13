InspereX Expands Fixed Income Trading & Sales Teams

DELRAY BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 13, 2023 / InspereX, the tech-driven fixed income and market-linked product distribution and trading firm, today announced it has hired seven industry veterans to expand its fixed income platform and continue the firm's institutional growth strategy. The new team members are Michael Andreas, Jim Burton, David Garson, Mark Hoffman, Tony Marcone, Eric "Ricky" Quick, and Cary Sewall.

"InspereX's fixed income division is in growth mode," said Head of Fixed Income George Holstead. "We are fortunate to expand our team with these talented individuals. They bring tremendous depth of experience and a compelling track record of customer-focused investing solutions that fit well with our tech-enabled distribution focus."

About the new hires:

Michael Andreas, CFA, joins InspereX as Managing Director, Senior Trader, reporting to George Holstead. Based in Atlanta, he trades U.S. Agencies and Supranationals. Previously, Mr. Andreas worked for Truist Securities/SunTrust Robinson Humphrey for sixteen years trading both Agency Debentures and Agency Mortgage-Backed Securities.

"We are excited for the contributions that these seasoned professionals will make to InspereX and its partners," Tolar said. "Our clients and our team will benefit from their deep knowledge and robust resources as we work to provide tailored investment solutions in an evolving market."

About InspereX

InspereX is a leading underwriter and distributor of fixed income and market-linked securities to more than 1,500 broker-dealers, institutions, asset managers, RIAs, and banks. The firm represents more than 400 issuing entities and has underwritten more than $700 billion in securities. Its pioneering BondNav® platform provides deep access to fixed income market data across asset classes with a focus on delivering true price transparency and the information advantage gained through data aggregation. InspereX has seven trading desks and more than 200 employees with principal offices in Delray Beach, San Francisco, Chicago, and New York City.

