GlobalSign Announces Two New ABI Research IoT White Papers

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 13, 2023 / GMO GlobalSign Inc. (https://www.globalsign.com/en), a global Certificate Authority (CA) and leading provider of identity security, digital signing and IoT solutions today announced the availability of two new white papers. Written in collaboration with ABI Research, the white papers "Smart Home IoT Devices Require Secure Network Architecture" and "Securing the Industrial IoT Market" can now be downloaded from our website.

A white paper by ABI Research Director Michela Menting, "Securing the Industrial IoT Market" discusses how this market is undergoing a transformation using new technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, digital twins and robotics, leading to a booming growth of Industrial IoT (IIoT) technologies. The paper also identifies the primary Internet networking approaches expected for industrial settings, and also lays out primary connectivity needs in the top industrial markets. The paper concludes by recommending Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) as a critical technology for securing the industrial Internet and its benefits for industrial organizations. A free copy of the paper can be found here.

In addition, a white paper by ABI Research's Research Director Jonathon Collins, "Smart Home IoT Devices Require Secure Network Architecture," discusses the many facets of smart homes, delving into subjects such as energy management, physical security, healthcare, home appliances as well as smart home network architectures. The paper also focuses on the need for companies to leverage digital certificates to enable a wide variety of security capabilities. Information is also shared regarding authentication and access control, privacy and confidentiality and integrity. Click here to obtain a free copy of this paper.

"Digital certificates are well-suited for securing the identity of IoT devices, since the technology behind certificates, Public Key Infrastructure, allows for increased visibility of smart home devices and their connectivity to external assets and applications," said Martin Lowry, IoT Product Manager, GlobalSign. "For a secure industrial Internet, companies need to consider that identities for millions of industrial devices is necessary. With unique identities, operators can build security policies starting with authentication and access control, and then extend to monitoring, threat detection, and lifecycle management. Whether you are dealing with a smart home device offering, or an IIoT project, PKI forms the core of device identity, allowing for product differentiation, increased visibility, fraud prevention and attack reduction."

