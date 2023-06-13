Cirium launches Diio Advance Bookings to give past, present and future insights on traveler intent, helping to anticipate passenger demand for routes and carriers



New technology will help airports, tourism boards, government agencies, and the wider hospitality sector improve air service development, marketing campaigns and resourcing

Cirium, the leader in aviation analytics, has launched Diio Advance Bookings technology to help airports more accurately anticipate passenger demand and enhance their marketing efforts by providing insight into traveler intent.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230613139880/en/

Cirium's New Advance Bookings Technology Will Allow Airports to Accurately Anticipate Passenger Demand and Optimize Marketing Spend (Photo: Business Wire)

Announced at the ACI JumpStart Air Development Conference in Milwaukee, and the 152nd IATA Slot Conference in Dublin, Ireland, this powerful tool enables users to analyze traveler booking behavior and demand like never before.

With global coverage and data updated weekly, Diio Advance Bookings provides insights into past, present, and future traveler intent that helps stakeholders identify opportunities to attract and retain air service, improve marketing campaign performance and ROI, and allocate resources more effectively.

"Cirium is committed to helping its customers unlock the power of airline analytics," said Kim Gesch, Vice President of Product at Cirium. "With our new product offering, Diio Advance Bookings, we are providing our customers with a modern interface that enables them to easily query and analyze global bookings to gain deeper insights into air travel demand."

Diio Advance Bookings offers an array of features designed to help customers better understand their markets and optimize their marketing spend. With multi-GDS booking insights, users can see a comprehensive view of global booking trends. Users can also access data on flights, routes, or markets for a more granular view of what's happening in the industry. The platform also allows users to export data quickly for further analysis or reporting purposes.

One of the most powerful features is its ability to analyze past, present, and future booking trends and patterns. Users can monitor booking curves over time to better understand traveler intent and make informed decisions about their marketing campaigns, in advance of the travel date.

Diio Advance Bookings is now available for airports, destination marketing, tourism boards, government agencies and the wider hospitality industry, looking to leverage the power of traveler demand analytics for their organizations.

Click here to learn more about Diio Advance Bookings.

---ENDS---

Notes to editors:

About Cirium

Cirium brings together powerful data and analytics to keep the world moving. Delivering insight, built from decades of experience in the sector, enabling travel companies, aircraft manufacturers, airports, airlines and financial institutions, among others, to make logical and informed decisions which shape the future of travel, growing revenues and enhancing customer experiences. Cirium is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. The shares of RELX PLC are traded on the London, Amsterdam and New York Stock Exchanges using the following ticker symbols: London: REL; Amsterdam: REN; New York: RELX.

For further information please follow Cirium updates on LinkedIn or Twitter or visit cirium.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230613139880/en/

Contacts:

For media enquiries please contact:

Cirium PR: media@cirium.com

The PC Agency (UK and Europe): cirium@pc.agency

Juliett Alpha Media Relations (Americas): cirium@juliettalpha.com

TrainTracks (Japan): cirium@traintracks.jp