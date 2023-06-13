Cobalt Iron Inc., a leading provider of SaaS-based enterprise data protection, today announced that it has been named an Outperformer on technology analysis firm GigaOm's Radar for Hybrid Cloud Data Protection: Large Enterprises. This Radar focuses on hybrid cloud data protection solutions suited for large enterprises and cloud and managed service providers. GigaOm evaluated key vendors and placed Cobalt Iron high among them on the strength of the Compass enterprise SaaS backup platform.

"Cobalt Iron impressed us this year with its Compass Cirrus Cloud Backup-as-a-Service solution," said Max Mortillaro, analyst for GigaOm. "This cloud-hosted BaaS offering delivers elastic scalability and feature parity with Cobalt Iron Compass under a pay-as-you-grow model."

"Overall, the company is consistently executing against its roadmap and now offers flexible deployment and consumption options across its portfolio, delivering a comprehensive set of enterprise-grade data protection capabilities to its customers," added Arjan Timmerman, also an analyst for GigaOm.

Every year GigaOm issues a series of documents to help IT organizations assess competing solutions in the context of well-defined features and criteria, such as scalability, performance, and total cost of ownership. The GigaOm Radar weighs each vendor's execution, roadmap, and ability to innovate, and plots solutions on a "radar"-like graph. The closer to the center a solution sits, the better its execution and value, with top performers occupying the inner Leader circle. Cobalt Iron is not only in the Leader circle for the second year in a row, but this year the company also achieved Outperformer status, which indicates the fastest possible pace of innovation and rate of progression.

The report states, "Cobalt Iron provides strong cyber resiliency features at both the predictive and remediation levels. The company puts a strong emphasis on its Zero Access architecture, which makes the data backed up into Compass inaccessible, read-only, and immutable; data can only be deleted based on strictly controlled and monitored data retention policies. Cyberattack detection includes monitoring multiple anomalies and abnormal behaviors, including baselining the normal environmental behavior and observing deviations, with additional 'cyber inspection' features to be delivered by the end of 2023. The capabilities are regularly improved and made available to customers. Finally, Cobalt Iron also proposes a logical air gap solution and options for physical air-gapped copies of backups."

Cobalt Iron received "Exceptional" marks, indicating outstanding focus and execution in the key criteria of analytics, cyber resiliency, and backup as a service. The company also got Exceptional marks across all of GigaOm's evaluation metrics: solution lifespan, scalability, flexibility, efficiency, security, manageability and ease of use, and ecosystem.

"GigaOm does such a thorough and thoughtful evaluation every year that its Radar report is a valuable reference resource for companies investigating technologies," said Greg Tevis, vice president of global strategy at Cobalt Iron. "The fact that Cobalt Iron Compass is not only in the Leader circle once again but has advanced to an Outperformer this year should instill the utmost confidence in anyone who's considering Compass to protect their critical enterprise data."

About Cobalt Iron

Cobalt Iron was founded in 2013 to bring about fundamental changes in the world's approach to secure data protection, and today the company's Compass is the world's leading SaaS-based enterprise data protection system. Through analytics and automation, Compass enables enterprises to transform and optimize legacy backup solutions into a simple cloud-based architecture with built-in cyber security. Processing more than 8 million jobs a month for customers in 44 countries, Compass delivers modern data protection for enterprise customers around the world. www.cobaltiron.com

Product or service names mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners.

Link to Word Doc: www.wallstcom.com/CobaltIron/230613-Cobalt_Iron-GigaOm_Radar.docx

Photo: www.wallstcom.com/CobaltIron/GigaOm_Badge-2023.pdf

Photo Caption: Cobalt Iron named an "Outperformer" by GigaOm for Hybrid Cloud Data Protection: Large Enterprises.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230613815467/en/

Contacts:

Agency Contact:

Sunny Branson

Wall Street Communications

Tel: +1 801 326 9946

Email: sunny@wallstcom.com

Web: www.wallstcom.com

Cobalt Iron Contact:

Mary Spurlock

VP of Marketing

Tel: +1 785 979 9461

Email: maspurlock@cobaltiron.com

Web: www.cobaltiron.com