Uplinq - Credit Risk Innovation - Welcomes Financial Services Leader Kim Gerhardt as an Advisor

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 13, 2023 / Uplinq - Credit Risk Innovation - the first global credit assessment and scoring platform for SMB lenders - today announced it has named Kim Gerhardt, a veteran of the financial services industry, as an Advisor.

Gerhardt brings three decades of experience in financial services and consulting, specializing in growth strategy, operational excellence, and innovation in risk management. She currently advises fintech firms on ways to grow their businesses, crystalize product value propositions and differentiation, and strengthen sales and client relationships.

"Uplinq is quickly transforming SMB credit lending as we know it, and I'm excited to now be a part of this change," said Gerhardt. "Applying technology and data to solve problems like enabling credit access is one of the main reasons I'm in this field. That's exactly what drew me to Uplinq - it has developed data analytics and tools that empower lenders to take risk assessments to the next level and is already improving outcomes for small businesses. I am thrilled to be part of this important journey with the Uplinq team!"

Gerhardt is the Owner and Principal Advisor at The FinTech Interactive, also advising startups like FairPlay AI and Guardinex Inc. She previously served as Partner at Edgar, Dunn and Company, consulting with senior risk management executives across the banking and fintech sectors, and held a number of senior positions across prominent financial institutions like UBS. Gerhardt holds an MBA from Columbia Business School and a Bachelor of Science degree in Finance from Villanova University.

"Kim understands our space extremely well, and we couldn't be more pleased to welcome her as an Advisor," said Ron Benegbi, Founder and CEO of Uplinq - Credit Risk Innovation. "There are very few people who share Kim's level of commitment and genuine interest in leveraging data and technology for the greater good."

About Uplinq

As the first global credit & scoring assessment platform for small business lenders, Uplinq is a purpose driven company with a mission to help small business owners gain access to fair and ethical credit, while enhancing SMB lending practices for all lenders globally. Uplinq's breakthrough technology empowers lenders to approve and manage risks on loans they would have otherwise declined based on traditional loan underwriting criteria, while incorporating environmental, market & community data to better understand the specific loan applicant. Its technology has served as a foundation for more than $1.4 Trillion in underwritten loans. Learn more about Uplinq at uplinq.co and connect with them on LinkedIn or Twitter.

