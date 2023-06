We inform you that on 12th of June 2023, the board of UAB Legal Balance decided to sell 5 156 302 units of UAB Mark ID, legal entity code 305098955, registered office address Žalgirio str. 90-100, Vilnius, shares, owned by UAB Legal Balance, to the acquirer UAB "ERA CAPITAL", legal entity code 300638657, registered office address Ulonu str. 5, Vilnius. CEO Marius Šlepetis marius@legalbalance.lt