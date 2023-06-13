Hicks Nurseries: Hicks Commercial Sales Announces the Appointment of Alice Tomasello as Senior Sales Representative

WESTBURY, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 13, 2023 / Hicks Commercial Sales, the wholesale division of Hicks Nurseries Inc., is delighted to announce the addition of Alice Tomasello to its team in the capacity of Senior Sales Representative. A seasoned horticulture professional with 25 years of experience spanning four states, Alice's expertise and passion will help Hicks Commercial Sales reach new heights.

Alice Tomasello, Senior Sales Representative, Hicks Commercial Sales

Most recently with Landscape Hub, Ms. Tomasello maintained a proven track record of achieving large volume buying for high-end nurseries, landscape and flower garden divisions. Her horticulture proficiency led to multiple appearances on Martha Stewart Living TV among other notable accomplishments in her career. Inspired by Cicero's quote, "If you have a garden and a library, you have everything you need," Ms. Tomasello embodies a zeal for both horticultural knowledge and exceptional customer service.

"I'm excited to be a part of the storied history of Hicks Nurseries, and Hicks Commercial Sales, which is well-known in the industry for its quality and commitment to the success of its customers," she said. "I look forward to this amazing opportunity."

"We welcome Alice in this newly created role at Hicks Commercial Sales focusing on outside sales opportunities. Her industry expertise will allow us to reach a broad network of new customers," said Stephen Hicks, President, Hicks Nurseries, Inc. He continued, "We look forward to her contributions and the growth potential ahead as we continue to build our wholesale division."

Hicks Commercial Sales prides itself in offering a high-quality selection of outdoor and indoor plants in one convenient location in the heart of Nassau County. Leveraging their strong vendor relationships and buying power, they offer the largest assortment of wholesale plant materials year-round. Beyond trees, shrubs and perennials, their extensive greenhouse offering makes them a one-stop-shop for customers from New York City and the surrounding area who do not want to travel further out east. In addition, their e-commerce business has afforded even more time-saving benefits for their customers, bringing convenience to another level.

To learn more about Hicks Commercial Sales, visit hickscommercialsales.com

About Hicks Commercial Sales

Hicks Commercial Sales is the leading wholesale nursery on Long Island with an unrivaled selection of woody plants and foliage in one convenient location. It is a division of Hicks Nurseries, a sixth-generation family business and Long Island's largest garden center, established in 1853. Hicks Commercial Sales serves horticultural professionals in trade and retail businesses from Manhattan to Montauk and is located at 100 Jericho Turnpike, Westbury, NY.

