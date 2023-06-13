Niche perfume brand ETERNAL JOURNEY launches 'House of Eternal Journey' with DJ Pierre Ravan

PARIS, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Up and coming French niche perfume brand ETERNAL JOURNEY is all set to launch a one of its kind initiative for budding music producers to help their music get noticed.

The brand has announced the launch of the 'House of Eternal Journey' initiative from 15th of June, 2023. Through the campaign, all genres of electronic musical entries will be sourced from music producers across the world for the 'Eternal Journey Playlist' which would be selected by popular Spiritual House DJ-Producer, Pierre Ravan.

Pierre Ravan is one of the World's First Spiritual House DJ-Producer and also the creator of Eternal Journey. The newly launched range of three perfumes which represent the cycle of 24-hours journey in the day, are named 'Sunrise to Sunset', 'Sunset to Midnight' and 'Midnight to Sunrise'. They have been crafted with Love by FIRMENICH & Pierre Ravan.

ETERNAL JOURNEY perfumes are available in stores across France, Germany, Albania & Qatar. The brand plans to expand its presence to other geographies including Europe, Serbia, Middle East, Asia & North America later this year.

Speaking on the launch of the 'House of Eternal Journey' initiative, Pierre Ravan said, "ETERNAL JOURNEY is a niche luxury perfume brand which needs to be experienced with its roots in Luxury, Entertainment, Wellness & Well-being. As such we feel that music is an essential element of the journey. Through the 'House of Eternal Journey' initiative we want to nurture this part of the brand even more through the Unity of the inner potential of all the artists. We want to create this platform for all the music producers to come out and be their authentic selves."

He announced the launch of the new campaign at the popular Lighthouse Music Festival in Croatia earlier this month.

Participants can log on to house.theeternaljourney.com to submit their entries.

