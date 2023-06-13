Anzeige
Dienstag, 13.06.2023
WKN: A2AM00 | ISIN: SE0008241558 | Ticker-Symbol: 4A1
Frankfurt
13.06.23
09:09 Uhr
0,034 Euro
+0,001
+1,81 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CERENO SCIENTIFIC AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CERENO SCIENTIFIC AB 5-Tage-Chart
13.06.2023 | 15:58
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: CORRECTION: Listing of paid subscription units of Cereno Scientific AB (publ) (322/23)

Correction refers to the last day of trading and the paid subscription unit.
With effect from June 14, 2023, the paid subscription units in Cereno
Scientific AB (publ) will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will
continue until June 16, 2023. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription units         
Short name:   CRNO BTU B               
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0020181709              
Order book ID:  295350                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
