Nasdaq Stockholm AB: CORRECTION: Listing of paid subscription units of Cereno Scientific AB (publ) (322/23)

Correction refers to the last day of trading and the paid subscription unit. With effect from June 14, 2023, the paid subscription units in Cereno Scientific AB (publ) will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until June 16, 2023. Instrument: Paid subscription units Short name: CRNO BTU B Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0020181709 Order book ID: 295350 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB