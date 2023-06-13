American TelePhysicians and MedBridge Healthcare Collaborate to Enhance Sleep Care Services Through CURA4U Platform

MedBridge Healthcare and American TelePhysicians partner to provide sleep apnea screening, diagnosis, and treatment to patients via American TelePhysicians' medical services platform, CURA4U.com.

JACKSONVILLE, FL and GREENVILLE, SC / ACCESSWIRE / June 13, 2023 / American TelePhysicians (ATP), a leading multispeciality virtual healthcare company, and MedBridge Healthcare, a renowned provider of sleep center management services, have joined forces to provide sleep diagnostic and therapeutic within ATP's comprehensive healthcare offerings. Through this partnership, patients can access a seamless sleep medicine ecosystem via ATP's one-stop healthcare CURA4U platform, incorporating screening, diagnosis, treatment, and consultations with sleep medicine specialists. This collaboration aims to address the under-diagnosis of sleep disorders, providing patients with timely care, greater access and improved health outcomes.





Sleep apnea, a leading cause of uncontrolled hypertension and heart failure, often goes undiagnosed or untreated, impacting individuals' overall well-being. Recognizing the need for enhanced sleep healthcare, ATP and MedBridge have combined their expertise to create an online sleep medicine ecosystem. This ecosystem, available through ATP's SleepRx and CURA4U platform, empowers patients with educational resources and allows them to easily schedule at-home sleep services. Patients can receive comprehensive care ranging from sleep screenings and diagnoses to tailored treatments and consultations with sleep specialists.

"MedBridge has developed many successful programs aimed at lessening the number and severity of sleep disorders. American TelePhysicians' physician team is passionate about patient care and we are excited to merge our sleep specialties to create an ecosystem that will benefit patients suffering from sleep disorders," declares Dr. Waqas Ahmed, Founder and CEO of American TelePhysicians. Dr. Ahmed adds, "And CURA4U is an easy-to-use app or web-based platform for patients to search for and schedule services, or just learn more about sleep disorders."

"MedBridge Healthcare first partnered with American TelePhysicians' physician team to assist with sleep consultations to ensure the medical necessity of ordering in-center or home sleep apnea testing," states John Mathias, Chief Development Officer at MedBridge Healthcare. "They have a patient friendly and timely service that ensures appropriate diagnosis, patient engagement and follow up therapeutic care. They customized their own SaaS platform to accommodate our specific client needs. Their commitment and attention to detail made patient access and adherence more successful. We look forward to expanding their professional services with our diagnostic and treatment offerings."

About American TelePhysicians

American TelePhysicians is a Jacksonville-based digital healthcare company founded in 2017 by a team of physicians and IT professionals under the leadership of Waqas Ahmed, MD FACP. With operations in the US, Asia, and Australia, the organization's vision is to transform the global healthcare industry by creating customized healthcare ecosystems, and by bringing affordable medical services to all patients, including underserved communities. American TelePhysicians achieves this through various projects, including CURA4U, SmartClinix, and NeuroX. For more information, visit www.americantelephysicians.com.

About MedBridge Healthcare

MedBridge Healthcare is the leading provider of sleep center management services and one of the top providers of home sleep apnea testing in the U.S. MedBridge provides a comprehensive fully-integrated model for screening, diagnosing, treating, and supporting patient adherence to therapy. MedBridge partners with some of the most innovative hospital systems and healthcare providers in the nation to reduce 30-day readmission rates and improve access, cost and care for inpatient, outpatient, employer-based, and episodic care populations. For more information, visit www.medbridgehealthcare.com.

