Mendocino Wine Company Unveils New Look for Paul Dolan Vineyards Brand

Paul Dolan Regenerated - It Takes an Ecosystem to Raise a Vine

MENDOCINO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 13, 2023 / Mendocino Wine Company unveils a reimagined package design for the Paul Dolan Vineyards brand that is an authentic expression of real life in the estate vineyards. "We are farming in the image of nature, and our vineyards are a thriving diverse ecosystem of plants, insects, and animals, both above and below ground. It was time our package reflected that," says Chase Thornhill, Owner and General Manager.





Paul Dolan Vineyards New Packge

Paul Dolan Vineyards new package is an expression of the beauty of our vineyards.





Long recognized as a leading CCOF-certified organically grown brand, Paul Dolan Vineyards is proud to now be a leader in the soil health movement known as regenerative farming.

Tame, highly manicured vineyards are not what one will see when they step out into Mendocino Wine Company's Home Ranch and La Ribera Vineyards. Tangled cover crops of vetch, peas, oats, and rye, to name a few, fill the soil between the rows in the winter. In the summer, the vineyard is full of drought-tolerant and heat-loving species including sunflowers, sorghum Sudan grass, safflower, and cowpeas. Plants are the prerequisite for a thriving ecosystem in a vineyard that is alive with countless insect species, small ground animals, and an array of birds from the beautiful Western Bluebirds to hawks and owls.

Chase Thornhill, Owner and General Manager of Mendocino Wine Company, is deeply engaged in soil health management. "Paul Dolan Vineyards has been an organic brand since MWCo launched it in 2007. The USDA NOP standard for organic farming is a great starting point, but there is even more we can do for soil health. The management principles are simple but transformative, centering around the collaborative effect of managing a vineyard for maximum living diversity versus treating it like an industrial mono crop farm."

Along with the package change, the Paul Dolan Vineyards brand will move to estate sourcing, starting with the Cabernet Sauvignon in 2021 and followed by the Zinfandel and Sauvignon Blanc in 2022 and 2024 respectively. The wines are available nationally at a suggested retail price of $25 for the reds and $22 for the Sauvignon Blanc. To learn more about Paul Dolan Vineyards, visit pauldolanvineyards.com.

