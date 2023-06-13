At this year's Intersolar event, Mango Power is opening to wholesale orders from European customers for some of its most innovative product solutions, including its newly-launched hybrid battery inverter. The manufacturer is also presenting its commercial and industrial solutions for the first time in Europe.Mango Power has opened up to European customers with the launch of a new hybrid battery inverter - Mango Power M - and the debut of commercial and industrial solutions at Intersolar Europe. Wholesale orders are now available the new Mango Power M, as well as other solutions including Mango ...

