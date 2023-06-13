Europe Janitorial Equipment & Supplies Market to Surpass USD 51.24 Billion By 2031| Growth Market Reports

PUNE, India, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recent market study published by Growth Market Reports, titled, "Europe Janitorial Equipment & Supplies Market Segments - By Type (Automated Floor Cleaning Equipment, Manual Cleaning Products, Bags and Containers, and Others), By End-User (Residential, Industrial, Commercial, Hospitals, Educational Institutions, and Others), By Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Belgium, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Europe) - Europe Industry Analysis, Growth, Share, Size, Share, Trends and Opportunity Analysis, 2023-2031", the market size was USD 29.31 billion in 2022 and is expected to surpass USD 51.24 billion expanding at a CAGR of 6.4% by the end of 2031. Rising number of product launches across Europe is likely to boost the market during the forecast period.

Key Market Players Profiled in the Report

3M

Electrolux Professional

Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd.

Nilfisk Group

Tennant Company

Diversey Holdings Ltd.

Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG

Hako GmbH

Comac S.p.A

Delfin Vacuums

The report covers comprehensive data on emerging trends, market drivers, growth opportunities, and restraints that can change the market dynamics. It provides an in-depth analysis of the market segments, which include type, end-user, and competitor analysis.

This report also includes a complete analysis of industry players and covers their latest developments, product portfolio, pricing, mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations. Moreover, it provides crucial strategies that are helping market players to expand their market share.

Segment Highlights:

In terms of geography, the Europe janitorial equipment and supplies market is classified as Germany, the UK, France, Italy, Belgium, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, and the Rest of Europe. Germany is anticipated to hold a significant share of the market in the coming years due to the mass production of commercial cleaning equipment in the country.

Key Takeaways from the Study:

Janitor cleaning equipment includes high-quality machines that are cost-effective.

Cleaning industry has employed robots and replaced various cleaning tools owing to technological advancements.

Economic growth boosts infrastructure development and is projected to drive the market in the coming years.

High demand for autonomous cleaning machines is anticipated to create lucrative opportunities for market players.

The automated floor cleaning equipment segment is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. This equipment has application in commercial and residential areas and allows users to meet the high-quality cleaning and sanitization.

The industrial segment is anticipated to hold a major share of the market, due to the rising adoption of different types of janitorial equipment.

Read 254 Pages Research Report with Detailed TOC on "Europe Janitorial Equipment & Supplies Market Segments - By Type (Automated Floor Cleaning Equipment, Manual Cleaning Products, Bags and Containers, and Others), By End-User (Residential, Industrial, Commercial, Hospitals, Educational Institutions, and Others), By Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Belgium, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Europe) - Europe Industry Analysis, Growth, Share, Share, Size, Trends, and Forecast, 2023 - 2031"

Key Segments Covered

Type

Automated Floor Cleaning Equipment

Manual Cleaning Products

Bags and Containers

Others

End-User

Residential

Industrial

Commercial

Hospitals

Educational Institutions

Others

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Belgium

Netherlands

Switzerland

Austria

Rest of Europe

