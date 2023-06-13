Software Defined Security Market Zooms Towards Billion-Dollar Valuation: Estimated to Reach USD 41.47 Billion by 2028: Verified Market Research®

The "Global Software Defined Security Market By Solutions, By Services, By End-User, By Geographic Scope & Forecast, 2021-2028" report has been published by Verified Market Research®. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global Software Defined Security Market, including its growth prospects, market trends, and market challenges.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Software Defined Security Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 30.0% from 2021 to 2028, according to a new report published by Verified Market Research®. The report reveals that the market was valued at USD 5.1 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 41.47 Billion by the end of the forecast period.

Software Defined Security Market Poised for Growth as Demand for Flexible and Centralized Security Solutions Surges

Software-defined security (SDS), a compliance and protection method designed to separate physical aspects from control, is rapidly gaining traction in the IT industry. Traditional physical data centers, known for their complexity and inflexibility due to reliance on static machines and networks, are being replaced by SDS solutions that offer automation through software intrusion detection, network segmentation, and other network security measures. The SDS protocol effectively regulates new devices in cloud-based applications, making it an invaluable tool for organizations operating in cloud-based solutions.

As the global cloud infrastructure expands, so does the Software Defined Security Market. The demand for unstructured data management and enhanced security in virtualized infrastructures is driving the adoption of Software Defined Security solutions. Heightened concerns surrounding data theft and information security among companies further contribute to the growth of the global Software Defined Security Market. The escalating cases of cybercrime and cyber assaults underscore the significance of security protocols like software-defined security. The forecast period predicts substantial revenue growth for the global software-defined security market, attributed to the increased usage of the internet, social media platforms, and smartphones.

Among end-users, cloud service providers are expected to dominate the Software Defined Security Market. Enterprises of all sizes across diverse industries are embracing these solutions globally. By abstracting security methods from the hardware layer to a software layer, Software Defined Security offers a flexible and centralized security solution.

North America and Asia-Pacific will continue to lead in the Software Defined Security Market, with ongoing market development and regional adoptions. The region's advanced awareness of the potential advantages of software-defined security drives increased adoption, particularly due to the surge in IT activities.

Key market players in the Software Defined Security industry include Intel Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., EMC Corporation, VMware Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., Point Software Technologies Ltd., Symantec Corporation, Ericsson Inc., IBM Corporation, and Dell Inc. These key players employ key development strategies to maintain their market share and rankings, ensuring their products and services remain at the forefront of the rapidly evolving software-defined security landscape.

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Software Defined Security Market into Solutions, Services, End-User, And Geography.

Software Defined Security Market, by Solutions

Security Software



Control Automation & Orchestration Solution



Security Compliance & Policy Management



Performance Management & Reporting

Software Defined Security Market, by Services

Support and Maintenance



Training and Education



Integration & Testing



Consulting

Software Defined Security Market, by End User

Telecom Service Providers



Cloud Service Providers



Enterprises

