Lyxor FTSE MIB (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (MIBX LN) Lyxor FTSE MIB (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 13-Jun-2023 / 15:40 CET/CEST

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor FTSE MIB (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist

DEALING DATE: 12-Jun-2023

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 27.3425

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 13347363

CODE: MIBX LN

ISIN: FR0010010827

