DJ Amundi NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF - USD (C) (ANXU LN) Amundi NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 13-Jun-2023 / 15:42 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF - USD (C)

DEALING DATE: 12-Jun-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 166.9841

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1349380

CODE: ANXU LN

ISIN: LU1681038326

---------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU1681038326 Category Code: NAV TIDM: ANXU LN Sequence No.: 250492 EQS News ID: 1655841 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1655841&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 13, 2023 09:42 ET (13:42 GMT)