Dinewise, Inc.: Dinewise Sponsors Juneteenth Events in Georgia

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / June 13, 2023 / Dinewise, Inc (OTC PINK-DWIS)(referred to as "Dinewise", "we", "us", "our" or the "Company") today announced it will sponsor a tasting event at FireWater Package and sales event at Pawn Club, both in Marietta, Georgia for the celebration of Juneteenth. FireWater Package; a Black Owned and Operated Liqour store in Marietta, Georgia is having over 30 Black owned Spirit companies for a free tasting held on June 17, 2023 in celebration of Juneteenth. Pawn Club; a Black owned and Operated Pawn Shop in Marietta, Georgia is having a huge sales event that day as well. The event features Food, Story Telling, Music and Dance. Both of these companies are clients of Dinewise, Inc. "Being connected and involved in the community that we serve coupled with supporting our portfolio companies on their endeavors continues to fulfill our philanthropic and business goals" Christina Moore, Director. The event also features one of the nation's only Black Owned Sprit Distributors; Kelly Family Distributors. Dinewise's sponsorship made this event possible and supports the celebration of African American Heritage. The event will be hosted by metro Atlanta's top radio station 94.5 The Street with Talent Jazzy McBee. For more information visit www.firewaterpackage.com

About Dinewise

Dinewise through its company PawnTrust engages in small business loans to thriving entrepreneurs. PawnTrust has now added a marketplace exclusively for Pawn Shops to its business model. PawnTrust acts as an intermediary between the Pawn Shop and consumer using the best technology to streamline borrowing, buying and bartering transactions through and app on a mobile phone. PawnTrust has established Pawn Partners; which are local Pawn Shops, in which inventory is extrapolated into the PawnTrust Marketplace. This allows the Pawn Shops to immediately and seamlessly have their inventory displayed nationally. PawnTrust works like an amplifier. Many of these local stores do not have a web presence nor capital to market their inventory on a national basis. By leveraging the PawnTrust national marketplace the local store can create incremental sales from a wider range of buyers. PawnTrust uses Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the marketplace platform to automate various workflows including advance image recognition algorithms. Items are automatically identified and descriptions are generated with remarkable accuracy which speeds up the process and standardizes the descriptions. This has the potential to transform the pawn industry where descriptive tags help to create a context based search for a user friendly interface. Using AI will bring an immersive and engaging experience. PawnTrust is a publicly traded company on the OTC: Pink traded under the symbol DWIS. For more information visit www.pawntrust.com

About Juneteenth

Juneteenth, also known as Juneteenth National Independence Day, is an annual holiday celebrated in the United States on June 19th. The holiday commemorates the emancipation of enslaved African Americans and marks the day when news of the Emancipation Proclamation reached Galveston, Texas, in 1865. The Emancipation Proclamation was issued by President Abraham Lincoln on January 1, 1863, declaring that all enslaved people in the Confederate territory were to be set free. However, the news of this proclamation did not immediately reach many parts of the South, including Texas, where slavery persisted. It was on June 19, 1865, when Union Major General Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston, Texas and read General Order No. 3 announcing the freedom of enslaved people in Texas. This event effectively marked the end of slavery in the United States. Juneteenth represents a significant milestone in the nation's history and symbolizes the delayed but realized emancipation of enslaved African Americans.

About FireWater Package

Firewater Package (FireWater) is a Black owned and Operated Liquor Store in Marietta, Georgia. FireWater sells Beer, Wine, Spirits and Cigars. There is a wide selection of wine from all regions around the globe. Domestic and Imported Beer is available with a large stock of Craft Beer. A full service Beer Cave is available for ease of access for customers. Spirit, liqueur and ready to drink selection are unmatched and wide ranging. FireWater makes it easy to unwind, drive thru service, curb side delivery, online deliveries and a beautiful showroom, there is no need to stress for recess. Trained staff will help customers with wine, beer, spirits and cigar selection. For more information visit www.firewaterpackage.com

About Pawn Club

Pawn Club is a Black Owned and Operated Pawn Shop located in Marietta, Georgia where its customers can bring valuable items, such as jewelry, electronics, musical instruments or collectibles in exchange them for a loan. Pawn Club assesses the value of the item and offers a loan amount based on that value. The loans can be renewed every 30 day period by paying the agreed upon extension fee. Pawn Club also directly purchases items from individuals, offering a price base on the items value. Pawn Club serves as a way to give its customers quick cash without the need for traditional credit check or bank loan.

About Kelly Family Distributors

Kelly Family Distributors (KF) is a black owned Alcohol Distributor based in Kennesaw, Georgia. KF is proud to celebrate 3 years of commitment to its employees, customers and the community. KF Distributors strives to bring the best Black owned beverage options in the area with a strong commitment to form partnerships with its customers, suppliers and team members. KF Distributors delivers excellence serviced and is committed to improving every day. For more information visit: www.kellyfamilydistributors.com

