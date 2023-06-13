DJ Amundi Index MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi Index MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF DR (C)

DEALING DATE: 12-Jun-2023

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 59.5616

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 44515455

CODE: AEME LN

ISIN: LU1437017350

