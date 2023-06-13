DJ Lyxor MSCI EMU ESG Broad CTB (DR) - UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI EMU ESG Broad CTB (DR) - UCITS ETF Dist (MFDD LN) Lyxor MSCI EMU ESG Broad CTB (DR) - UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 13-Jun-2023 / 15:45 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI EMU ESG Broad CTB (DR) - UCITS ETF Dist

DEALING DATE: 12-Jun-2023

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 171.4526

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 130487

CODE: MFDD LN

ISIN: LU0908501132

---------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU0908501132 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MFDD LN Sequence No.: 250426 EQS News ID: 1655709 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1655709&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 13, 2023 09:45 ET (13:45 GMT)