Dienstag, 13.06.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
Rare Chance!? Kurz vor Transformation vom Pennystock zur Nasdaq-Perle?
WKN: LYX0YW | ISIN: LU1841731745 | Ticker-Symbol: L4K3
Tradegate
13.06.23
15:36 Uhr
14,928 Euro
+0,116
+0,78 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LYXOR MSCI CHINA UCITS ETF Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LYXOR MSCI CHINA UCITS ETF 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
14,81215,02617:52
14,79215,03017:45
Dow Jones News
13.06.2023 | 16:16
39 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Lyxor MSCI China A (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (CNAL LN) Lyxor MSCI China A (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 13-Jun-2023 / 15:45 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI China A (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 12-Jun-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 148.0654

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1655830

CODE: CNAL LN

ISIN: FR0011720911

---------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

---------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      FR0011720911 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      CNAL LN 
Sequence No.:  250418 
EQS News ID:  1655693 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1655693&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 13, 2023 09:45 ET (13:45 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
