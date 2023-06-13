DJ Amundi MSCI China Tech ESG Screened UCITS ETF USD Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI China Tech ESG Screened UCITS ETF USD Acc (CC1U LN) Amundi MSCI China Tech ESG Screened UCITS ETF USD Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 13-Jun-2023 / 15:50 CET/CEST

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi MSCI China Tech ESG Screened UCITS ETF USD Acc

DEALING DATE: 12-Jun-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 287.7873

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 26333

CODE: CC1U LN

ISIN: LU1681044050

