DJ Amundi MSCI China Tech ESG Screened UCITS ETF USD Acc: Net Asset Value(s)
Amundi MSCI China Tech ESG Screened UCITS ETF USD Acc (CC1U LN) Amundi MSCI China Tech ESG Screened UCITS ETF USD Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 13-Jun-2023 / 15:50 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Amundi MSCI China Tech ESG Screened UCITS ETF USD Acc
DEALING DATE: 12-Jun-2023
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 287.7873
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 26333
CODE: CC1U LN
ISIN: LU1681044050
------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN: LU1681044050 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CC1U LN Sequence No.: 250510 EQS News ID: 1655887 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1655887&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
June 13, 2023 09:50 ET (13:50 GMT)