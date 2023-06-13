DJ Amundi S&P 500 UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi S&P 500 UCITS ETF - USD (C)

DEALING DATE: 12-Jun-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 83.5736

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 36707186

CODE: 500U LN

ISIN: LU1681049018

