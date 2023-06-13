DJ Amundi Index MSCI Emerging Markets SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Index MSCI Emerging Markets SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (D) (MSDG LN) Amundi Index MSCI Emerging Markets SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s) 13-Jun-2023 / 15:52 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi Index MSCI Emerging Markets SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (D)

DEALING DATE: 12-Jun-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 48.5592

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 6180514

CODE: MSDG LN

ISIN: LU2059756754

