Lyxor Core Global Government Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (GOVD LN) Lyxor Core Global Government Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 13-Jun-2023 / 15:52 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

FUND: Lyxor Core Global Government Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist

DEALING DATE: 12-Jun-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 7.9328

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 139009

CODE: GOVD LN

ISIN: LU2099288503

