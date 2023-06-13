DJ Lyxor MSCI China ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI China ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (ASIU LN) Lyxor MSCI China ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 13-Jun-2023 / 15:53 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI China ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 12-Jun-2023

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 85.7772

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4159351

CODE: ASIU LN

ISIN: LU1900068914

--------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU1900068914 Category Code: NAV TIDM: ASIU LN Sequence No.: 250559 EQS News ID: 1655985 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1655985&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 13, 2023 09:54 ET (13:54 GMT)