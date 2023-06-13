DJ Amundi Index US Corp SRI UCITS ETF DR - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Index US Corp SRI UCITS ETF DR - USD (C) (UCRP LN) Amundi Index US Corp SRI UCITS ETF DR - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 13-Jun-2023 / 15:54 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi Index US Corp SRI UCITS ETF DR - USD (C)

DEALING DATE: 12-Jun-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 53.8547

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 8114168

CODE: UCRP LN

ISIN: LU1806495575

---------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU1806495575 Category Code: NAV TIDM: UCRP LN Sequence No.: 250548 EQS News ID: 1655963 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1655963&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 13, 2023 09:54 ET (13:54 GMT)