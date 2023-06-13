DJ Lyxor Core MSCI World (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor Core MSCI World (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 12-Jun-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 15.0364

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 194749952

CODE: LCWL LN

ISIN: LU1781541179

