Margulies Perruzzi Adds Jane Kepros as Director of Lab Programming

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 13, 2023 / Margulies Perruzzi (MP), one of New England's most innovative architectural and interior design firms, is proud to welcome Jane Kepros, LEED GA as Director of Lab Programming. Reporting to Dan Perruzzi, AIA, LEED AP, principal and senior partner, Jane will be responsible for programming and planning laboratories, specialty suites, manufacturing facilities, and support spaces for projects, establishing strong relationships with clients and industry partners, and managing, mentoring, and training staff.

After graduating from Boston University with a B.S. in Biomedical Engineering, Jane spent eight years working as a biomedical engineer, molecular and cell biologist, and project coordinator at Synta Pharmaceuticals. After initially studying architecture at the Boston Architectural College (BAC), Jane transitioned to a new career as a lab planner. For the past twelve years she has worked for a variety of design firms in the role of Lab Planner, Director of Programming and Planning, and, most recently, Associate Director of Lab Planning. Since 2011 she has been involved with 130+ projects with 70+ clients, including Biogen, Blueprint Medicines, and Takeda.

"Jane's insider knowledge of labs and how they operate gives her the ability to develop detailed and innovative lab design plans. Drawing upon her strong scientific and technical background, Jane can talk the same language as our clients and help them navigate challenging laboratory design and construction projects,' said Dan. "Like MP, she strives to stay current with new scientific equipment and lab design trends to provide fresh and innovative design plans to meet the needs of our clients."

Her work was twice honored with an ISPE Facility of the Year Award (FOYA). ElevateBio's BaseCamp won for Operational Excellence in 2021, and Moderna's cGMP Manufacturing Facility won Facility of the Future in 2019. Her team won a design award for the Best Research Lab from IIDA New England for the Blueprint Medicines HQ Relocation in 2018. Jane was recognized in 2016 as one of Building Design + Construction's 40 Under 40.

Jane has been invited to speak at multiple industry conferences and events. Her recent speaking engagements include "Lab Design Optimization Using LCA and Energy Modeling" with Mitra Sajjadi at the 2020 I2SL Annual Conference and as a panelist for "Learn the Lab Design and Building Essentials for New and Renovated Labs: A Case Study" for the Boston Chapter of Women in Bio in 2017.

In her spare time, Jane is involved with the Massachusetts Biotechnology Softball League (MSBL), ISPE Boston's Women in Pharma, and Big Sister Association of Greater Boston.

