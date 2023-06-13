DJ Lyxor MSCI World Catholic Principles ESG (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI World Catholic Principles ESG (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (CATH LN) Lyxor MSCI World Catholic Principles ESG (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 13-Jun-2023 / 16:01 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI World Catholic Principles ESG (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 12-Jun-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 25.6284

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 6746086

CODE: CATH LN

ISIN: LU2216829809

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU2216829809 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CATH LN Sequence No.: 250613 EQS News ID: 1656103 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1656103&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 13, 2023 10:01 ET (14:01 GMT)