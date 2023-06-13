Qurate Retail Group Named to USA Today's America's Climate Leaders 2023 List

WEST CHESTER, PA / ACCESSWIRE / June 13, 2023 / Qurate Retail GroupSM has been named to USA Today's inaugural America's Climate Leaders 2023 List. This prestigious award - presented by USA Today and Statista Inc. - is a data-driven recognition of companies that cut their carbon footprint in recent years. The awards list was announced on May 24th, 2023, and can currently be viewed on the USA Today website.

America's Climate Leaders 2023 were selected based on multiple indicators like emission intensity, annualized reductions in emission intensity, and carbon disclosure ratings. An original lineup of 2,000 U.S.-based companies was narrowed to 400 U.S. companies that cut their emissions intensity from 2019 to 2021.

"As a business that reaches millions of viewers and shoppers around the world, we are steadfast in our corporate environmental commitment to the communities we serve and the planet we inhabit," said Suzanne Quigley, Director of Corporate Responsibility at Qurate Retail Group. "This recognition is a testament to the substantial progress we've made in building and maintaining operations that reduce our carbon emissions footprint and serves as an important reminder of what collective action across an organization can achieve."

Qurate Retail Group's efforts to minimize environmental impact are focused on two key areas where the company believes it can have the greatest influence: reducing greenhouse gas emissions by conserving energy in operations, and eliminating waste by capitalizing on opportunities to reduce, recycle, and re-use materials. The company holds itself accountable for impact by setting public goals and strives for continuous improvement by empowering employees to identify and implement further innovations.

To learn more about Qurate Retail Group's corporate responsibility commitments and how the company is inspiring a more sustainable way to retail, head here: Corporate Responsibility - Qurate Retail (qurateretailgroup.com).

About Qurate Retail Group

Qurate Retail GroupSM comprises six leading retail brands - QVC®, HSN®, Ballard Designs®, Frontgate®, Garnet Hill® and Grandin Road® - all dedicated to providing a more human way to shop. Qurate Retail Group is the largest player in video commerce ("vCommerce"), which includes video-driven shopping across linear TV, ecommerce sites, digital streaming and social platforms.?The retailer reaches more than 200 million homes worldwide via 14 television channels, which are widely available on cable/satellite TV, free over-the-air TV, and digital livestreaming TV. The retailer also reaches millions of customers via its QVC+ and HSN+ streaming experience, websites, mobile apps, social pages, print catalogs, and in-store destinations. Qurate Retail Group combines shopping and entertainment to curate products, experiences, conversations and communities for millions of highly discerning shoppers. Headquartered in West Chester, Pa., Qurate Retail Group has team members in the U.S., the U.K., Germany, Japan, Italy, Poland and China. For more information, visit qurateretailgroup.com or follow Qurate Retail Group on YouTube or LinkedIn.



Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ: QRTEA, QRTEB, QRTEP) is a Fortune 500 company that includes the Qurate Retail Group portfolio of brands as well as other minority interests and green energy investments.

