Di-isononyl-cyclohexane-1,2-dicarboxylate Market to Surpass USD 1371.81 Million By 2031| Growth Market Reports

PUNE, India, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recent market study published by Growth Market Reports, titled, "Di-isononyl-cyclohexane-1,2-dicarboxylate Market Segments - By Type (0.995%, Others), By Application (Medical Instruments, Toys and Child Care Products, Food, Sports and Leisure Products, Others), and Region: Size, Share, Trends and Opportunity Analysis, 2023-2031", the market size was USD 738.06 million in 2022 and is expected to surpass USD 1371.81 million expanding at a CAGR of 7.13% by the end of 2031. The rising usage of di-isononyl-cyclohexane-1,2-dicarboxylate in the medical sector is anticipated to boost the market in the coming years.

Key Market Players Profiled in the Report

Zhengzhou Alfa Chemical Co., Ltd

Evonik Industries AG

BASF SE

BOC Sciences

Toronto Research Chemicals

The report covers comprehensive data on emerging trends, market drivers, growth opportunities, and restraints that can change the market dynamics. It provides an in-depth analysis of the market segments, which include type, application, and competitor analysis.

This report also includes a complete analysis of industry players and covers their latest developments, product portfolio, pricing, mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations. Moreover, it provides crucial strategies that are helping market players to expand their market share.

Highlights on the Segments:

On the basis of region, the global di-isononyl-cyclohexane-1,2-dicarboxylate market is classified as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is projected to dominate the global market during the forecast period, due to the rising demand for medical products such as gloves and breathing masks.

Key Takeaways from the Study:

Di-isononyl-cyclohexane-1,2-dicarboxylate (DINCH) is a colorless liquid, and it is used as a plasticizer.

DINCH has applications in cosmetics, cushions, textile coatings, shoes, exercise mats, printing inks, and flooring and wall coverings.

Research and development activities are expected to boost the market during the forecast period.

Di-isononyl-cyclohexane-1,2-dicarboxylate is an alternative for phthalates and is likely to create lucrative opportunities for market players.

The 0.995% segment is projected to expand at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to its increasing usage in fabricating conductive films.

The medical instruments segment is anticipated to hold a major share of the market due to the rising usage of di-isononyl-cyclohexane-1,2-dicarboxylate in medical instruments and treatments such as dialysis treatments and blood contact applications, for example, respiratory tubing, gloves, and breathing masks, etc.

Read 180 Pages Research Report with Detailed TOC on "Di-isononyl-cyclohexane-1,2-dicarboxylate Market Segments - by Type (0.995%, Others), By Application (Medical Instruments, Toys and Child Care Products, Food, Sports and Leisure Products, Others), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Analysis, Growth, Share, Size, Trends, and Forecast, 2023 - 2031"

Key Segments Covered

Type

0.995%

Others

Application

Medical Instruments

Toys and Child Care Products

Food, Sports, and Leisure Products

Others

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

