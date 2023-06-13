DelveInsight Business Research, LLP: Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors Market to Grow at a Substantial Growth Rate, Predicts DelveInsight | Key Companies in the Market - Regeneron, GlaxoSmithKline, Roche, Boehringer Ingelheim, AstraZeneca, Seagen, Roche

The dynamics of the immune checkpoint inhibitors market are expected to change in the coming years owing to the rising cancer cases, increasing healthcare spending across the globe, and the anticipated launch of novel and emerging immune checkpoint inhibitors, and others.

LAS VEGAS, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors Competitive Landscape report delivers an in-depth understanding of the immune checkpoint inhibitors and the immune checkpoint inhibitors market trends in the 7MM [the United States, the EU-4 (Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors Market Report

DelveInsight analysis shows that the immune checkpoint inhibitors market is expected to grow positively due to several underline factors during the study period (2019-2032).

Leading immune checkpoint inhibitors companies such as Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, GlaxoSmithKline, Roche, Boehringer Ingelheim, Xencor, Inc., Taiga Biotechnologies, Inc., Jiangsu Alphamab Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd, Dr. Reddys Laboratories, SA, NATCO Pharma Ltd., AstraZeneca, EMD Serono Research & Development Institute, Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb, ImmuneSensor Therapeutics Inc., ImmunityBio, Inc., SQZ Biotechnologies, Teon Therapeutics, Inc., ALX Oncology, Astellas Pharma Inc, Seagen Inc., Hoffmann-La Roche, NextCure, Inc., MiNK Therapeutics, Genmab, BioNTech SE, STORM Therapeutics LTD, Suzhou Kintor Pharmaceutical Inc, Sanofi, Coordination Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and others are developing novel immune checkpoint inhibitors that can be available in the immune checkpoint inhibitors market in the coming years.

and others are developing novel immune checkpoint inhibitors that can be available in the immune checkpoint inhibitors market in the coming years. Some key immune checkpoint inhibitors include Fianlimab (REGN-3767), Cobolimab (GSK-4069889), Tiragolumab (RG-6058), Ezabenlimab (BI-754091), XmAb22841, TBX-3400, KN046, E7777, NRC-2694-A, Olaparib, M1774, Nivolumab, IMSA101, N-803 + Pembrolizumab, SQZ-AAC-HPV, TT-816, ALX148, Enfortumab vedotin, RO7247669, NC410, agenT-797, GEN1046, STC-15, GT90001 + Nivolumab, SAR408701, RiMO-301 , and others.

and others. Several immune checkpoint inhibitors are awaiting approval, while some immune checkpoint inhibitors are in the advanced stages of development.

Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors Overview

Cancer immunotherapy uses the patient's own immune system to combat cancer, as opposed to conventional cancer medicines, which directly target tumor cells. Immune checkpoints are pathways that have inhibitory or stimulatory properties and help in the immune response. The cytotoxic T lymphocyte-associated molecule-4 (CTLA-4) is an inhibitory checkpoint, as are the programmed cell death receptor-1 (PD-1) and programmed cell death ligand-1 (PD-L1). The current situation presents significant obstacles to further advancement. One important problem is the scarcity of major biomarkers, which necessitates the use of diverse clinical study designs for efficacy evaluation.

New immune checkpoints with either stimulatory or inhibitory functions are developing, with important roles in controlling T cell response but also affecting other critical effectors of the innate immune response (e.g., natural killer). TIGIT, ICOS, OX-40, LAG-3, TIM-3, B7-H3, and other immune checkpoint inhibitor targets have sparked attention.

Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors Market Insights

Cancer immunotherapy is fast advancing and is now regarded as the "fifth pillar" of cancer therapy, alongside surgery, cytotoxic chemotherapy, radiation, and targeted therapy. The most popular CI involves antibodies to inhibitory immune checkpoint molecules. The immune system is a network of cells, tissues, and organs that work together to protect the body from outside invaders such as bacteria or viruses. Lymphocytes are a type of white blood cell (WBC) that plays a critical role in bodily defense. Natural killer (NK) cells, B cells, and T cells are the three major kinds of lymphocytes.

The immune system is divided into two parts: the humoral immune response and the cell-mediated immunological response. These two sides collaborate to maintain the body free of infections. B-cells produce antibodies in the blood as part of the humoral immune response, which aids in the fight against infections in the lymph or blood and provides long-term immunity against subsequent infections.

Checkpoint inhibitors, monoclonal antibody inhibitors, immune system modulators, vaccinations, virus therapies, adoptive cell transfer, and T-cell therapy, and targeted medicines are all types of immunotherapy. Immunotherapy has become a prominent focus of anticancer therapeutic regimens with good reason: when it succeeds, patients can have long-lasting antitumor immune responses that not only destroy primary tumors but also metastasis lesions. Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors have been the most prominent kind of immunotherapy in Oncology.

Immune checkpoint inhibitors currently under research address a varied variety of different immune targets, including LAG-3, TIGIT, ICOS, OX-40, TIM-3, B7-H3, CD47-SIRP receptor, and a few others, in addition to well-established targets such as PD-1, PDL-1, and CTLA-4.

Key Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors Drugs and Companies

Fianlimab (REGN-3767): Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Cobolimab (GSK-4069889): GlaxoSmithKline

Tiragolumab (RG-6058): Roche

Ezabenlimab (BI-754091): Boehringer Ingelheim

XmAb22841: Xencor, Inc.

TBX-3400: Taiga Biotechnologies, Inc.

KN046: Jiangsu Alphamab Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd

E7777: Dr. Reddys Laboratories, SA

NRC-2694-A: NATCO Pharma Ltd.

Olaparib: AstraZeneca

M1774: EMD Serono Research & Development Institute, Inc.

Nivolumab: Bristol-Myers Squibb

IMSA101: ImmuneSensor Therapeutics Inc.

N-803 + Pembrolizumab: ImmunityBio, Inc.

SQZ-AAC-HPV: SQZ Biotechnologies

TT-816: Teon Therapeutics, Inc.

ALX148: ALX Oncology

Enfortumab vedotin: Astellas Pharma Inc/Seagen Inc.

RO7247669: Hoffmann-La Roche

NC410: NextCure, Inc.

agenT-797: MiNK Therapeutics

GEN1046: Genmab/BioNTech SE

STC-15: STORM Therapeutics LTD

GT90001 + Nivolumab: Suzhou Kintor Pharmaceutical Inc

SAR408701: Sanofi

RiMO-301: Coordination Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors Market Dynamics

The dynamics of the immune checkpoint inhibitors market are predicted to change in the coming years. The immune checkpoint inhibitors pipeline is very robust; many potential therapies are being investigated for the treatment of various cancer, and it is safe to predict that the treatment space will significantly impact the oncology market during the forecast period. Moreover, the anticipated introduction of emerging therapies with improved efficacy and a further improvement in the diagnosis rate is expected to drive the growth of the immune checkpoint inhibitors market in the 7MM.

However, several factors are impeding the growth of the immune checkpoint inhibitors market. The of immune checkpoint inhibitors market growth may be offset by failures and/or discontinuation of the emerging therapies, unaffordable pricing, market access and reimbursement issues, and a scarcity of healthcare specialists. Thus, these factors mentioned above will hamper the growth of the immune checkpoint inhibitors market.

Report Metrics Details Study Period 2019-2032 Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU-4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan] Key Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors Companies Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, GlaxoSmithKline, Roche, Boehringer Ingelheim, Xencor, Inc., Taiga Biotechnologies, Inc., Jiangsu Alphamab Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd, Dr. Reddys Laboratories, SA, NATCO Pharma Ltd., AstraZeneca, EMD Serono Research & Development Institute, Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb, ImmuneSensor Therapeutics Inc., ImmunityBio, Inc., SQZ Biotechnologies, Teon Therapeutics, Inc., ALX Oncology, Astellas Pharma Inc, Seagen Inc., Hoffmann-La Roche, NextCure, Inc., MiNK Therapeutics, Genmab, BioNTech SE, STORM Therapeutics LTD, Suzhou Kintor Pharmaceutical Inc, Sanofi, Coordination Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and others Key Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors Therapies Fianlimab (REGN-3767), Cobolimab (GSK-4069889), Tiragolumab (RG-6058), Ezabenlimab (BI-754091), XmAb22841, TBX-3400, KN046, E7777, NRC-2694-A, Olaparib, M1774, Nivolumab, IMSA101, N-803 + Pembrolizumab, SQZ-AAC-HPV, TT-816, ALX148, Enfortumab vedotin, RO7247669, NC410, agenT-797, GEN1046, STC-15, GT90001 + Nivolumab, SAR408701, RiMO-301, and others

Scope of the Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Current Marketed and Emerging Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors

Current Marketed and Emerging Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors Market Dynamics: Attribute Analysis of Emerging Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors

Attribute Analysis of Emerging Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors Market Key Insights 2. Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors Market Report Introduction 3. Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors Market Overview at a Glance 4. Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors Market Executive Summary 5. Disease Background and Overview 6. Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors Marketed Drugs 7. Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors Emerging Drugs 8. Seven Major Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors Market Analysis 9. Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors Market Outlook 10. Potential of Current and Emerging Therapies 11. KOL Views 12. Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors Market Drivers 13. Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors Market Barriers 14. Unmet Needs 15. SWOT Analysis 16. Appendix 17. DelveInsight Capabilities 18. Disclaimer 19. About DelveInsight

Related Reports

Checkpoint Inhibitors Competitive Landscape

Checkpoint Inhibitors Competitive Landscape - 2023 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key checkpoint inhibitors companies, including BeBetter Med, BIOCAD, CanBas Co., Ltd., Laekna Therapeutics, Genentech, Alphamab Oncology, Hangzhou Sumgen Biotech, Harbour BioMed, Aurigene Discovery Technologies, BeiGene, Apollomics, BCN Biosciences, Phio Pharmaceuticals, Atridia, Jiangsu HengRui Medicine, EMD Serono, Innovent Biologics, Agenus, among others.

PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors Competitive Landscape

PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors Competitive Landscape - 2023 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key PD-1 and PD-L1 inhibitors companies, including Merck, Laekna Therapeutics, Genentech, Tracon Pharmaceuticals Inc., Celgene, MedImmune, Hangzhou Sumgen Biotech, among others.

JAK Inhibitors Competitive Landscape

JAK Inhibitors Competitive Landscape - 2023 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key JAK inhibitors companies, including Pfizer, Sierra Oncology, Theravance Biopharma, Dizal Pharmaceutical, Aclaris Therapeutics, Celon Pharma, Incyte Corporation, AbbVie, Galapagos, among others.

TIGIT Inhibitors Competitive Landscape

TIGIT Inhibitors Competitive Landscape - 2023 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key TIGIT inhibitors companies, including Merck Sharp & Dohme, Bristol-Myers Squibb, BeiGene, Arcus Biosciences, iTeos Therapeutics, Mereo BioPharma, Phio Pharmaceuticals, Bio-Thera Solutions, Compugen, among others.

