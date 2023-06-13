Anzeige
Dienstag, 13.06.2023
Rare Chance!? Kurz vor Transformation vom Pennystock zur Nasdaq-Perle?
WKN: A1W0K6 | ISIN: SE0005249570 | Ticker-Symbol: GE4B
13.06.2023
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: CORRECTION: Listing of subscription units and paid subscription shares of Binero Group AB (320/23)

Correction refers to the last day of trading.


Instrument:   Subscription rights           
Short name:   BINERO TR                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0020357721              
Order book ID:  295349                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        

With effect from June 14, 2023, the subscription rights in Binero Group AB will
be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and
including June 22, 2023. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription shares        
Short name:   BINERO BTA               
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0020357739              
Order book ID:  295348                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        

With effect from June 14, 2023, the paidsubscription shares in Binero Group AB
will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until
further notice. 

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
