Containerized Solar Generators Market to Reach $941.3 Million, Globally, by 2032 at 7.4% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The global containerized solar generators market is experiencing growth due to factors such as renewable energy transition, need for remote and off-grid power, and government support and incentives.

PORTLAND, Ore., June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Containerized Solar Generators Market by Type (Off-Grid, Grid Connected), by Storage Capacity (10-40 KWh, 40-80 KWh, 80-150 KWh, More than 150 KWh), by Application (Residential, Commercial, Industrial): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032". According to the report. the containerized solar generator market was valued at $463.2 million in 2022 and is estimated to reach $941.3 million by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.4% from 2023 to 2032.

Prime determinants of growth

An increase in remote and off-grid power generation has led to a surge in the demand for solar power generators which drives the growth of the global containerized solar generators market. However, the high initial investment and limited scalability restrict market growth. Moreover, a surge in energy storage integration and hybrid power systems presents new opportunities in the coming years.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023-2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $463.2 million Market Size in 2032 $941.3 million CAGR 7.4 % No. of Pages in Report 351 Segments covered Type, Storage Capacity, Application, and Region. Drivers Renewable energy transition Remote and off-grid power needs Government support and incentives Restraints High initial investment Limited scalability Opportunities Energy storage integration Hybrid power systems

Impact Scenario

The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the global containerized solar generators market, as the widespread disruptions to industries, supply chains, and economic activities led to a decrease in the demand for renewable energy solutions, including containerized solar generators.

However, the pandemic also presented new opportunities for the containerized solar generators market. With an increased emphasis on clean energy and sustainability, businesses and governments started recognizing the importance of renewable energy sources, including solar power. This shift in focus towards environmental consciousness and energy resilience created a potential growth avenue for the containerized solar generators market.

The Russia-Ukraine war had a significant impact on the containerized solar generators market, particularly in Ukraine. The conflict disrupted the country's energy infrastructure, including traditional power generation facilities. As a result, there was a heightened need for alternative energy solutions to bridge the power supply gap. Containerized solar generators emerged as a viable option to meet the immediate electricity needs and provide temporary power supply solutions in affected regions of Ukraine.

Furthermore, the war-induced geopolitical tensions and energy security concerns prompted other countries in the region and beyond to explore renewable energy alternatives, including containerized solar generators, to reduce dependency on traditional power sources and enhance energy self-sufficiency.

The off-grid type to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on type, the off-grid segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly four-fifths of the global containerized solar generators market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. However, the grid-connected segment is projected to manifest a CAGR of 7.8% from 2023 to 2032, owing to the surge in global demand for clean and sustainable energy solutions is a major trend. Governments, organizations, and individuals recognize the environmental and economic benefits of solar power, leading to a growth in preference for grid-connected solar solutions.

The 80-150 KWh storage capacity segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on storage capacity, the 80-150 KWh segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global containerized solar generators market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. However, the 10-40 KWh segment is projected to manifest a CAGR of 8.1% from 2023 to 2032, owing to surge in demand for reliable and sustainable off-grid power solutions in remote areas, construction sites, and events drives the adoption of containerized solar generators.

The residential segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on the application, the residential segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, contributing to more than half of the global containerized solar generators market revenue, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. The growth factors for the containerized solar generators market in the residential include the rise in awareness of environmental sustainability and the desire for clean energy sources, and containerized solar generators offer a convenient and efficient way for homeowners to adopt renewable energy, reducing reliance on fossil fuels and lowering carbon emissions. However, the commercial segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 7.8% from 2023 to 2032. The growth opportunities in the commercial segment of the containerized solar generators market arise from the expansion and modernization of commercial establishments, such as data centers, hospitals, manufacturing facilities, and retail stores, require an uninterrupted power supply to ensure smooth operations. Containerized solar generators equipped with battery storage provide energy resilience and serve as backup power solutions during grid outages.

Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2032

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for around two-fifths of the global containerized solar generators market revenue and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. The government initiatives in Asia-Pacific towards the construction of commercial, industrial, and residential infrastructure have created a demand for off-grid power generators which has a positive impact on the containerized solar generators market. Furthermore, the same region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 8.0% from 2023 to 2032. The region is characterized by a high demand for energy, rapid urbanization, and the presence of most of the developing countries. These factors, among others, are driving the construction of off-grid power generation which led to the demand for the solar-related industry in the Asia-Pacific.

Leading Market Players:

Jakson Group

HCI Energy, Inc.

GSOL Energy

Intech Gmbh and co. kg

Silicon CPV Ltd

Boxpower Inc.

Sun-in-one

Brisben Water

Ecosun Innovations

Lion Energy

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global containerized solar generators market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

