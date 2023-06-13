Favo Capital, Inc.: FAVO Capital, Inc Announces the First Two Additions to Its Newly Created Corporate Advisory Board

WESTBURY, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 13, 2023 / FAVO Capital Inc. (OTC Pink:FAVO)

FAVO Capital, Inc today announced the addition of Glen Steward and Bilal Adam to its Corporate Advisory Board.

We are pleased to welcome Glen Steward and Bilal Adam as our first two additions to our newly created Advisory Board," said Vincent Napolitano, CEO of FAVO Capital, Inc.

Glen Steward is a highly accomplished professional with over 23 years of experience in the financial industry. As the Founder, Director, and Chief Investment Officer of Stewards Financial Custodians (South Africa) and Stewards International Ltd. (Mauritius). Glen has demonstrated exceptional leadership and a deep understanding of the investment landscape. Furthermore, Glen's strategic mindset, entrepreneurial spirit, and risk management acumen have been instrumental in establishing effective corporate financial strategies and driving strategic development initiatives.

Mr. Steward's impressive career also includes serving as a Director and Board Member for esteemed organizations such as Foundation Fund Managers (Pty) Ltd. Glen has also played key roles in driving success and strategic decision-making at Secure Clear Trade Finance (Pty) Ltd. (South Africa) since 2016, as Director and Board Member and Stewards Investment Capital Ltd. (Mauritius) as Chairman.

Glen Steward, stated. "I am delighted to be joining FAVO's Advisory Board and I look forward to bringing my experience, my guidance and my international contacts to assist FAVO in pursuing their mission statement."

Vincent Napolitano, CEO of FAVO Capital, Inc added, "Glen brings a wealth of knowledge, experience, and resources. His talents will be instrumental in helping FAVO accelerate our business across all platforms. I am extremely excited to work with Glen as we grow our shareholder and investor base globally."

Bilal Adam brings a remarkable track record in the financial services industry. Mr. Adams has over 15 years of experience in investment management and banking, spanning London, Johannesburg, and Mauritius. As the President of the South African Chamber of Commerce of Mauritius, Bilal has been a driving force in fostering commercial relations across various sectors, including Financial Management Services, Banking, Travel, Retail, Property, Manufacturing, Pharmaceuticals, and Professional Services.

Mr. Adam has held prominent positions at renowned institutions such as Investec, and AfrAsia Capital Management. He is a Chartered Accountant and is currently the CEO of Stewards Investment Capital successfully providing investment management services to family offices and institutional investors, covering a wide range of asset classes such as Equity, Fixed Income, and Alternative Assets. Under his leadership, the company expanded its operations to include market-making and liquidity provision in specialized niche markets.

Bilal Adam stated, "I am ecstatic to be joining FAVO's Advisory Board and working with their exciting team of entrepreneurs. I'm looking forward to bringing my finance, investment and operational skills to the table and contributing to FAVO's future growth."

Shaun Quin, President of FAVO Capital, Inc., said, "Bilal is a phenomenal addition to our Advisory Board as he has built a stellar reputation on a global scale. Both Glen and Bilal's experience and leadership will be instrumental in helping FAVO reach its goals and objectives and we are honored to have them as part of our Advisory Board."

More About FAVO Capital Inc.:

FAVO CAPITAL is a Direct Funding Company, which provides customized, short-term funding to small and mid-sized businesses nationwide. FAVO Realty is a Real Estate Investment Company which invests in a diversified portfolio of quality commercial real estate properties throughout the United States. "FAVO" is "Honeycomb" in Latin - The Honeycomb (Hexagon) is the most efficient shape in the universe. FAVO Capital Inc. intends to be Efficient, Flexible & Durable. www.favocap.com

More About Stewards Investment Capital, PTY ("SIC"):

STEWARDS INVESTMENT CAPITAL, PTY, forms part of the Stewards affiliation of financial services companies established two decades ago. SIC provides investment management services to high-net-worth individuals and institutional investors across multiple asset classes and acts as a market makers and liquidity provider in specialized niche markets. SIC holds a Global Business License and an Investment Advisor (unrestricted) License from the Mauritius Financials Services Commission.

www.stewardsinvestment.com

CONTACT:

Email: info@favocapital.com

Tel: 833.328.6477

Safe Harbor/Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, statements, estimates, and projections of future trends and of the anticipated future performance constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Series' expectations, beliefs, or future strategies that are signified by the words "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "believes," or similar language. These forward-looking statements concern the Company's operations, economic performance and financial condition and are based largely on the Company's beliefs and expectations. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from expected results. Given these uncertainties, the reader is advised not to place any undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release FAVO Capital, Inc and its Management Team expressly disclaims any obligation to update any such forward-looking statements in this document to reflect any change in its expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based or that may affect the likelihood that actual results will differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements, unless specifically required by law or regulation.

SOURCE: FAVO Capital, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/760940/FAVO-Capital-Inc-Announces-the-First-Two-Additions-to-Its-Newly-Created-Corporate-Advisory-Board