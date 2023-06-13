Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 13 juin/June 2023) - Further to bulletin 2023-0611, NexTech AR Solutions Corp. ("NexTech") announced a reorganization of its share capital.

All of NexTech's issued common shares were renamed and redesignated as Class A common shares and a new class consisting of an unlimited number of common shares was created ("New Shares").

Each Class A common share held at the effective time of the Arrangement was exchanged for one New Share, and such shareholder's pro rata share of an aggregate of 4,000,000 Spinco Shares were distributed amongst all such shareholders, and such shareholders ceased to be the holders of the Class A common shares so exchanged. The authorized share capital of the Company was then amended to delete the Class A common shares.

The new NexTech AR Solutions Corp. Common Shares will commence trading at market open on June 14, 2023.

_________________________________

Suite au bulletin 2023-0611, NexTech AR Solutions Corp. (« NexTech ») a annoncé une réorganisation de son capital social.

Toutes les actions ordinaires émises de NexTech ont été renommées et redésignées en actions ordinaires de catégorie A et une nouvelle catégorie composée d'un nombre illimité d'actions ordinaires a été créée (« nouvelles actions »).

Chaque action ordinaire de catégorie A détenue au moment de la prise d'effet de l'arrangement a été échangée contre une nouvelle action, et la part au prorata de cet actionnaire d'un total de 4 000 000 d'actions de Spinco a été répartie entre tous ces actionnaires, et ces actionnaires ont cessé d'être les détenteurs des actions ordinaires de catégorie A ainsi échangées. Le capital-actions autorisé de la Société a alors été modifié afin de supprimer les actions ordinaires de catégorie A.

Les nouvelles actions ordinaires de NexTech AR Solutions Corp. commenceront à être négociées à l'ouverture du marché le 14 juin 2023.

OLD Security Name/ANCIEN Nom de sécurité: NexTech AR Solutions Corp. - Common Shares Symbol(s)/Symbole(s): NTAR CUSIP & ISIN: 65345C100/CA65345C1005 Delist Date/Date de radiation : Le 13 juin/June 2023

NEW Security Name/NOUVEAU Nom de sécurité : NexTech AR Solutions Corp. - Common Shares Symbol(s)/Symbole(s) : NTAR NEW/Nouveau CUSIP : 65345C 30 8 NEW/Nouveau ISIN : CA 65345C 30 8 4 Effective Trading Date/Date de négociation effective : Le 14 juin/June 2023

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com.

Pour toute question, pour obtenir de l'information supplémentaire veuillez communiquer avec le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à l'adresse: Listings@thecse.com.